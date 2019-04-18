“Big” Digimon News Coming Soon

July is going to be a great month for Digimon fans. Today, the “Digimon Corner” section of the latest issue of V-Jump mentions and teases that “something big is happening” in next month’s issue of the magazine. Unfortunately, further details on what this big news could be, haven’t been divulged. However, it presumably has something to do with Digimon Survive, which we haven’t heard about since mid-2018. It’s possible it could be something related to the upcoming 2020 Digimon Adventure movie, but this is unlikely.

As you may know, Digimon Survive is poised to release sometime this year. In other words, it makes sense that we will probably be hearing about it next month. At the moment, we don’t know much about the game, but Bandai Namco has provided the following pitch for the title:

“Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.

“Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.”

Digimon Survive is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Further, there’s no word when the game will precisely release, but we do know it will hit sometime this year.

