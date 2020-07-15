Dirt 5 Trailer Showcases the Game's New Features and the Return of Gymkhana

Later this year, Codemasters will release Dirt 5, the latest in the company's popular racing franchise. While the game is still a few months away from release, the publisher has revealed a new trailer for the game, showcasing its focus on off-road racing. In the trailer, viewers can get a glimpse at some of the game's new locales, including Brazil, Arizona, Morocco, and more. Naturally, these locations will feature plenty of dirt, mud, snow, and more for players to kick up as they race across each of the game's tracks. Dirt 5 will also feature split-screen multiplayer for up to four players simultaneously.

In addition to the game's new locales, Dirt 5 will feature a big upgrade in terms of modes offered; the game will boast more than any previous iteration in the series. Longtime fans will be happy to know that the game will also see the return of Gymkhana mode for the first time since Dirt Showdown. Last but not least, the game will boast 13 car classes in total. All in all, it sounds like there will be a lot for players to experience when the game releases!

Despite all the mud flying around, Dirt 5 certainly looks pretty, and it seems that will definitely be the case on next-gen consoles! As such, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will be happy to know that the game will offer a free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The practice is becoming fairly common with a lot of games lately, but it's certainly a welcome addition.

New #DIRT5 trailer? Sure, why not. 13 car classes, more modes than ever before, the return of Gymkhana - #DIRT5 will be the biggest DIRT yet, arriving from October 9th ⚡ PS4 and Xbox One players upgrade free when moving to next-gen 🆙 Read more | https://t.co/3I2NgRW7H7 pic.twitter.com/Ih7lARuhtp — Codemasters (@Codemasters) July 15, 2020

Dirt 5 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will release on October 9th, with the rest to follow later. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Dirt 5? Are you excited about the return of Gymkhana? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.