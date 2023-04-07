Discord Nitro Upgraded with 4 New Features

Discord Nitro subscribers now have a couple new features to play around with thanks to an update Discord rolled out for its subscription service starting this week. Those new features include things like "Super Reactions" which let you put an extra oomph on emojis when responding to others, an audio-filled soundboard, some limited-time decorations for your avatars, and a few more themes for players to customize their Discord interface with. Those features are all rolling out this week for those who are subscribed to Discord Nitro with differences to keep in mind regarding these features depending on which Nitro tier you're subscribed to.

The first of those new features, Super Reactions, is one that users have likely seen in some form or another on other social platforms. By clicking a button to transform one emoji into a "Super Reaction," you'll adorn it with special effects that'll play when it's added to a message. It won't permanently change that emote, so you'll have the original one still, but the specific instance that you Super Reaction-ified will be upgraded.

The video above from Discord shows how this process works. This feature isn't an unlimited one, however -- Nitro subscribers will receive five Super Reactions a week while those subscribed to Nitro Basic and Classic get two. The idea behind that is to make it so that people aren't filling Discord servers with endless Super Reaction animations, Discord explained in a separate blog post. Any emote, even ones you've added yourself, can be a Super Reaction, so it'll be interesting to see how the feature affects different emotes.

Outside of that feature, the others are pretty self-explanatory. The soundboard affixes itself to different channels and lets users play a number of sounds, though that feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks instead of right away. Limited-time avatar decorations let you dress up your profile icons from now until May 10th, and the themes feature rolled out previously where users can change the look of their interface got five more themes this week including Retro Storm, Strawberry Lemonade, Aurora, Sepia and Neon Nights.

Discord's new Nitro features have begun rolling out and will continue to release in the coming weeks.