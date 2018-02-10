Dishonored 2 Graphic Novel Coming Soon

When Dishonored 2 first came out last year, the reviews were a glorious testament at what happens when developers listen to feedback and implement them smartly. Pair that with the fact that the team already had a solid foundation to work with since their first installment, and the success of the sequel wasn’t entirely unexpected. With graphic novel adaptations of popular video games on the rise, it’s not surprising that Dishonored 2 should receive that honor as well. Coming later this month, here’s what you need to know before you scoop up your very own copy!

Dishonored 2: The Peeress and the Price follows Corvo Attano and Emily Kaldwin once more as they face even more foes than they have previously with a brand new threat on the horizon. The art style is stunning, perfect for the narrative backdrop and the tone of the story itself. Accurate to the game’s setting, the graphic novel is led by a stellar team including that of Michael Moreci who has an incredibly impressive track record of graphic novels to his name. Here are just a few of his projects:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Conan Exiles

Superman

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Burning Fields

Curse

The Flash

Suicide Squad Secret Files

Black Star Renegades

and many more. Moreci is joined by comic book artist Andrea Olimpieri, whose work on the True Blood comics has been hailed in the past.

The graphic novel itself holds 64 pages of intense action, published by Titan Comics and will be arriving on February 20th of this year. To grab your own copy, you can check out the official listing right here. Kindle costs $2.99, hardcover $16.99, and standard comics come in at $5.99.

For more on the game the graphic novel is based off of:

“Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character’s unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game’s hand-crafted missions.

Dishonored 2 is set 15 years after the Lord Regent has been vanquished and the dreaded Rat Plague has passed into history. An otherworldly usurper has seized Empress Emily Kaldwin’s throne, leaving the fate of the Isles hanging in the balance. As Emily or Corvo, travel beyond the legendary streets of Dunwall to Karnaca, the once-dazzling coastal city that holds the keys to restoring Emily to power. Armed with the Mark of the Outsider and powerful new abilities, track down your enemies and take back what’s rightfully yours.”