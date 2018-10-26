‘Dishonored’ Developer’s Next Release May Be A Multiplayer/VR Game

Earlier this year, Arkane Studios and Bethesda revealed that the Dishonored series was going to be taking a break. And with Dishonored on ice for a bit, many are wondering what Arkane Studios is going to do next.

Since 2012, the developer has released three different Dishonored projects, as well as Prey last year. Whether it will continue with Prey, isn’t currently clear, but there appears to be room for it try something new, and that might be just what it is doing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new job listing, it looks like Arkane Studios is gearing up to release a multiplayer game, and possibly a VR project.

As you may know, Arkane Studios is split across two different teams: Arkane Austin and Arkane Lyon. We already knew that the former was hiring explicitly for online. And now the aforementioned listing reveals Lyon is doing the same as well.

The following snippet has been pulled from the new job listing, which is for a dev tester:

“A first experience in AAA titles, Multiplayer, VR and GAaS is a plus”

Now, none of this should be taken as a guarantee that Arkane Studios’ next project will be either a multiplayer or VR game (or both). It’s possible this is for further down the line, and it’s also possible they are working on a game that has both single-player and multilplayer, as well as maybe creating a smaller VR experience on the side, which is something Bethesda has been keen on recently.

It’s too early to say, but when you consider Arkane’s previous projects under the Bethesda umbrella — all single-player games — haven’t lit the world on fire commercially despite critical acclaim, it’s possible it may move in a new direction.

That said, Bethesda’s Pete Hines recently teased that Dishonored 3 could still happen, so I’m not sure what’s going on at this point. But one thing seems for certain, in some capacity, it appears multiplayer, and maybe even VR, are in the future for Arkane.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. What do you want to see from the Dishonored and Prey developer? What do you expect we’ll see next?

Thanks, ResetEra.