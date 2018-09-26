‘Dishonored’ Dev Clarifies Previous Statement About the Franchise’s Future

Dishonored is a fantastic game series by Arkane and its sequel was even better. With a narrative that continued to evolve in its intricacy — to a cast of characters players couldn’t help but fall in love with — the stealth-action series had a lot to offer its fans. When a developer for the franchise mentioned the series was “resting” earlier this year, many fans feared the worst. Now the Lead Designer is saying his original statement was taken out of context.

The confusion first came to be when Lead Designer Ricardo Bare sat down with VG247 to talk about the future of the franchise. “I can’t say definitively what might happen down the road, anything could happen, but [Dishonored] is resting for now,” Bare said. Following the interview going live, the gaming community that loved the story of stealth and murder lamented its apparent closure.

Later on, Pete Hines assured fans that a Dishonored 3 could absolutely make an appearance, which then led to Bare setting the record straight once and for all. When speaking with Dualshockers, the Lead Designer clarified “I didn’t say nothing Dishonored related would ever come out again. I just meant there’s nothing coming out in the immediate future related to Dishonored.”

On the heels of the incredible spin-off, Death of the Outsider, it would admittedly have been a fantastic note to leave the franchise on. It gave fans an amazing conclusion to the thrilling story, loose ends tied, and an amazing wrap-up to the experience as a whole.

“The things that are important to us as a studio are coherent, deep world building and environmental storytelling — we’re always going to craft spaces that you feel like you’re visiting, whether it’s Dunwall or Talos 1. It’s just as important a character as the player or the people you meet,” added Bare in the original interview.

“Then it’s improvisational gameplay – giving players a bunch of cool abilities and tools, then saying, ‘You figure it out, you be creative, you own the experience.’ And, typically, we stick to first-person, though that’s not a hard rule and we might try other things from time to time,” he continued.

We are definitely excited to hear his clarification about more Dishonored-related content coming our way!