Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Hope for Valentine’s Day Update

The beginning of 2025 has been relatively uneventful for Disney Dreamlight Valley players, who’ve had little communication about future content. Aside from an early January reminder about what’s to come this year, Gameloft hasn’t had much else to say. This leaves fans wondering about that “early 2025” release date for new characters Aladdin and Jasmine. Many fans are eager to see them arrive in the game, but some have begun to worry that Disney Dreamlight Valley has an unusual definition of early. However, a recent social media post reminding fans how to sign up for the official newsletter has sparked theories about a surprise Valentine’s Day update bringing this new couple to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Though Gameloft hasn’t given any official updates regarding the next update, they did remind players to sign up for the Disney Dreamlight Valley newsletter with a recent post on social media. For some fans, the “make sure you don’t miss out on what’s next” looks like a hint that we’re about to get some big news about the game. With the lack of any other hints since the roadmap reminder post, fans are eager for any news about the next update… including the news that there might soon be news.

Enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley and want to make sure you don't miss out on what's next? We've got a newsletter for you! Simply hit the link below and sign up 📫✨https://t.co/a5wez0vu6b pic.twitter.com/PMAlOPyLPY — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 10, 2025

Though telling fans to sign up for the newsletter isn’t a guarantee that anything new is coming, it’s the closest we’ve come to new info about the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update in a while. This, plus the approaching Valentine’s Day holiday, has led some fans to speculate about a surprise drop of this latest Disney couple just in time to celebrate love.

The last few times Disney Dreamlight Valley has posted anything on their social accounts, fans have just one thing on their mind – when is the next update? We know Aladdin and Jasmine are likely to arrive whenever the next update drops, but many fans are starting to lose hope it will be any time soon. One Redditor recently shared that they’d been dreaming of a Valentine’s Day release for the couple. Given the amount of teasing we usually see before new content arrives, having a February 14th update looks unlikely… but it’s not impossible.

Fans would love to see a love-day themed release of new characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The timing would line up well with the early 2025 update timeline, not to mention that recent tease about signing up for the newsletter. That said, last year’s February update didn’t arrive until later in the month. The Monsters Inc. update included Valentine’s Day themed items, but did not arrive in time for Valentine’s Day. At this point, without any confirmation from Gameloft, that path looks more likely than a surprise gift on February 14th itself.

With the current Star Path ending, fans are eager to see the next set of items to work towards. It’s likely that the next Star Path will arrive alongside Aladdin and Jasmine, but fans are mixed on whether more Valentine’s Day themed items will come with them given how it might feel repetitive from last year’s Lovely Monsters Star Path.

Whether they arrive on Valentine’s Day or later this month, most fans are hoping to see Aladdin and Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley soon. New characters and new Star Paths are two of the biggest ways the game stays fresh, so many players are more than ready for new content.

