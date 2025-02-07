Disney Dreamlight Valley Makes Unpopular Change to Scrooge’s Shop

Disney Dreamlight Valley hasn’t had much to report in recent months. Fans are waiting for a timeline on the “early 2025” addition of Aladdin and Jasmine, but so far, Gameloft hasn’t shared anything new. In between major updates, many players like to spend time decorating their valley. Scrooge McDuck’s shop with its rotating host of items plays a key role in these projects, especially when it comes to getting duplicates of items from Star Paths and other in-game events. However, some Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have noticed items previously available from Scrooge’s shop have vanished without a formal explanation.

Typically, Scrooge’s shop is the go-to place for players to buy duplicates of their favorite items from the Premium Shop, quests, and Star Paths. Aside from a few extra special quest items, pretty much any furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be re-purchased from Scrooge McDuck. This lets players balance out their designs, adding extras of items as they please. But some players have realized that a few specific items they previously found in Scrooge’s catalog have been removed, and they aren’t happy.

The items in question primarily relate to Monsters. Inc. including the Monster Mug Rack and Monsters. Inc Computer. The Small Quirky Teapot is also impacted. Many players currently have duplicates of the Mug Rack and Quirky Teapot, which they say they report buying from Scrooge’s catalog. The items have since been removed, though it’s unclear exactly why these specific pieces of furniture cannot be re-purchased while so many others can. As some players note, this isn’t the first time quest items have been added to Scrooge’s shop for duplicate purchase, only to later be removed.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Want Their Duplicate Items Back

Redditor Mellon1998 isn’t the only one frustrated by these items being unavailable to repurchase from Scrooge. As one player notes, limiting decor items to just one really limits creativity in the game – something Gameloft supposedly encourages. Others put it a bit more bluntly, saying “There is literally no point in having just one object of something.”

When asked about the missing items, Gameloft customer support reportedly told players that they were never meant to be available in Scrooge’s shop. Having them there to repurchase was supposedly a glitch that was corrected in a later patch, hence the items being available one day and gone the next. However, for those who wanted to go back for the items to make their decorating dreams come true, that answer isn’t quite good enough. “I drove myself mad looking for the small quirky teapot in Scrooge’s shop,” says one player, who was trying to buy the item right around the time it got removed from the shop after being available.

The three items missing from Scrooge’s Shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While the missing items is indeed frustrating, the real issue for many Disney Dreamlight Valley players is the lack of clear, consistent communication. The fact that the items were quietly removed without comment left some fans searching for them. Many suspect the items have been removed so they can later be offered as Premium Shop items, which players can buy using in-game currency. If that’s the case, many fans worry that Gameloft is increasingly putting profit over its player base, to the detriment of the game. This, following the walk-back of the original intention for Disney Dreamlight Valley to be free-to-play, leaves some players questioning Gameloft’s stance towards their customers.

As of now, no plans to return these items to Scrooge’s shop or add them to the Premium Shop have been announced. This isn’t surprising, as Gameloft has been relatively quiet about the game since launching December’s Sew Delightful update. When we do next hear from Disney Dreamlight Valley, it will likely be about the next update, not missing shop items.

