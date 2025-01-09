Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Content Roadmap Update Hints at Aladdin & More New Characters

Since dropping the Sew Delightful update in early December, Gameloft has been relatively quiet about new content for Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, a recent post reminds fans to start looking forward to all the new content coming to Valley in 2025, including a few teasers for new characters that players will soon be able to meet and befriend. With something specific to look forward to, Disney fans are eager for the details to materialize.

Most big Disney Dreamlight Valley updates add at least one new character to the game. With Sew Delightful, fans got to meet Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas, and the paid Storybook Vale DLC added quite a few new friends. But as fans settle into the new year in the Valley, there are even more new additions to the game to look forward to.

Lookinga head to a new year in disney dreamlight valley

These announcements aren’t exactly new, but they were easy to miss in amongst everything else that was happening during the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase stream in November 2024. After all, the focus then was on upcoming additions like Hades, Maleficent, and Flynn Rider from the Storybook Vale. Now that those characters are official in-game, Gameloft is right to issue a reminder about who’s next.

Aladdin, Jasmine, and More Coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2025

In a recent post on X, Disney Dreamlight Valley reminds fans that there’s already plenty to look forward to in terms of new content for 2025. Their updated content roadmap graphic includes reminders about new character teasers for several long-anticipated additions to the game. The graphic includes a few reminders about new content from the end of 2024, but then it’s all about looking ahead for the first half of 2025.

Aladdin and Jasmine appear to be headed for the Valley in “early 2025” based on the teaser featuring both of their hats. Meanwhile, Spring 2025 showcases the Chesire Cat’s grin with a promise to “step into a land of wonder.” This likely means at least the Chesire Cat himself will be added to the game, but hopefully he’ll be bringing along some other favorites from Alice in Wonderland.

A friendly reminder to:

✍️ Write 2025 instead of 2024

✨ Look forward to all the content that has yet to arrive in the Valley! pic.twitter.com/PLVTg6GiAm — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) January 9, 2025

For those who’ve been curious about the mystery of Skull Rock, the Summer 2025 teaser will be of interest. It claims players will solve a mystery and “discover who is waiting inside Skull Rock.” A single feather on the beach is the only hint they give. This could indicate a few different additions to the Valley, including Pocahontas, who has been known to wear feathers, and Robin Hood, whose arrows sport this color feather.

As for paid DLC updates, the next installment in Storybook Vale is slated for Summer 2025. Many players are hopeful that “solve the mystery of the missing Princess” means that Aurora will actually be added to the game later this year, though that hasn’t been fully confirmed. At any rate, many gamers are already eager for the next part of the story, so they’ve got a while to wait.

Given that this Content Roadmap graphic only takes us through Summer 2025, more new characters are likely to come to Disney Dreamlight Valley before the year is up. But for now, fans want to know just how early that “Early 2025” addition of Aladdin and Jasmine will be. Given that the next update is slated for Spring, it’s safe to hope that this first update will be within the next few months.