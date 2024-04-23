Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms Daisy Duck for Next Update

Back in November, Gameloft released a roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley, offering a ton of hints about things to come. Some of those hints were a little more blatant than others, with the early spring update section showing the front of Donald Duck's houseboat, which has a carving of Daisy on the front. Since then, fans have been patiently awaiting confirmation of Daisy's arrival, and they got it today thanks to the game's official Twitter account. An image of Daisy on the phone was shared, and while the picture is zoomed in pretty close, we can now confirm her arrival in the game.

The image of Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found below.

(Photo: Disney, Gameloft)

How Will Players Unlock Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Daisy's arrival in Dreamlight Valley makes a lot of sense. With her debut, five members of Disney's "Sensational Six" will be in the game: Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy. That leaves just Pluto missing, and it's probably a safe bet we'll see him at some point, given what a major character he is. At this time, Gameloft has not provided any information about how Daisy will be added, but the roadmap does not mention a new Realm, so she'll probably be added through a new Story Quest. Whether she'll have her own house is also unclear; she could end up getting her own place like Minnie Mouse, or moving in with Donald like Anna and Kristoff. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out, as Gameloft will be pulling back the curtain on the game's next update on Wednesday, April 24th.

Free Content in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlike Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Daisy will be available free to all players when she makes her debut. Disney Dreamlight Valley has offered a steady stream of free content updates, and that will continue for the foreseeable future. Following the release of Update 10, another update will arrive in "late spring." Thanks to the roadmap, we know that update will include a new Realm, though we don't know what movie or franchise it will be based on. There's been speculation that it will be based on Mulan, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The current roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley only extends through the summer, so we'll likely be getting a new roadmap to replace it later in the year. That's exactly what happened in 2023, and the game's popularity suggests that Gameloft is going to continue supporting Disney Dreamlight Valley for the foreseeable future. Presumably the game will continue to receive free updates beyond the summer, as that was one of the reasons the free-to-play version of the game was cancelled last year.

Are you looking forward to Daisy's arrival in Disney Dreamlight Valley? What other villagers do you want to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!