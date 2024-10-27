Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Areas and Free Items Will be Revealed in Upcoming Showcase

A few days ago, Gameloft announced that a showcase for Disney Dreamlight Valley will take place on October 29th. At the time, the developer offered little information on the event itself, other than that the stream will center around “the Valley’s next chapter + beyond.” However, the game’s official X/Twitter account has started to reveal reasons fans should tune into the broadcast, and it’s already a pretty decent list. The first tease hints at “unique areas arriving” in the new chapter, and it looks like players will have a major new area to explore in an upcoming DLC expansion.

The first DLC expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley similarly featured a vast new area, and a narrative that centered around Jafar from the movie Aladdin. While details are slim, it sounds like we’re getting a second paid expansion that will see Maleficent and Hades as the main villains (from Sleeping Beauty and Hercules, respectively). Based on the architecture from the teaser video, some fans are speculating that Quasimodo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame could be added as part of this expansion, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard.

In addition to that tease, Gameloft has stated that the broadcast will feature codes for free in-game items. To get fans excited, the company has already sent some free items that can be claimed by players. Players that access their Disney Dreamlight Valley in-game mailbox should find QR codes that can be scanned for free t-shirt and sneaker avatar items.

The third and final tease (so far) relates to the next character that will be joining Disney Dreamlight Valley. While Gameloft has not outright said it, we know that Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas will be added as part of the “late 2024” update. Jack Skellington was added to the game last year, and there have been multiple hints that point at Sally’s inclusion. In a tease on X/Twitter, Gameloft writes that “it ‘seams’ like we’ll have some news to share on our next Villager… and more at what future updates might hold.” The reference to “seams” is just the latest big hint that Sally will be arriving. Sally’s update is the last one on the current roadmap, but we know that a new one will be unveiled on Tuesday.

With the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase just a couple days away, we’ll soon learn a lot more about Gameloft’s plans for the future. It sounds like we can expect a mix of more free and paid content, and hopefully there will be something for everyone to enjoy. The game has built a passionate fan base over the last two years, and players are eager to see what else the game has in store.

