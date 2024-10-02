Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Full Details and Release Date for Jungle Getaway Update

The next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is just around the corner. After some teases earlier in the week, Gameloft pulled back the curtain today on the new update, Jungle Getaway. The update, which will be released on October 9th, will see the addition of Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King. As previously revealed, the two characters will not be getting their own Realm, but instead players will revisit the existing one that introduced Simba and Nala. However, this time around, the Lion King Realm will be seen during the daytime.

The full Developer Update video for Jungle Getaway can be found below.

Once Timon and Pumbaa have been moved into the Valley, players will be able to go on different quests with each character. Timon's quest will center around calming his nerves and helping him adjust to life in the valley. Meanwhile, Pumbaa's quest will see the character learning about pottery! According to today's developer update, "this time, the clay requirements are minimal." By completing quests with the two characters, players will be able to unlock some new avatar items.

The new update will see the arrival of a Star Path called The Night Show. The theme is inspired by music festivals and rock concerts. Players can expect outfits and hairstyles inspired by Disney villains, princesses, and rock music. Star Path rewards will also include furniture items like neon lights and pyrotechnic displays. In an interesting turn, Gameloft announced today that it has partnered with Loungefly, and players will be able to obtain replicas of real backpack designs. The Star Path will include two Loungefly rewards: a Dragon Maleficent backpack and Sorcerer Mickey. There will also be a glow-in-the-dark Ghost Mickey Loungefly, but how to obtain it has not been revealed just yet.

Last but not least, this new update will see a handful of quality of life improvements, including changes to Scrooge's Store, and new options for item placement. Gameloft previously noted that this update will be a smaller one compared to others, but it certainly looks like players will have a lot to enjoy when it goes live next week!

How do you feel about this new season for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Are you happy about the arrival of Timon and Pumbaa? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!