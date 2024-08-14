Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Summer Update Release Date and New Details

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have been eagerly awaiting new details about the game’s summer update, and a new developer video has now pulled back the curtain on much of what we can expect. The game’s next major update will be coming on August 21st. That day, players can expect to see a ton of new content added to the game, including the arrival of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. After a tease earlier this week, it’s now been confirmed that Tiana’s Palace will also be making its debut in the game, which will give players a new restaurant to check out.

The developer update video can be found below.

In addition to the restaurant itself, players will be able to unlock Tiana’s meal stall, which will sell prepared dishes; the idea being that players will be able to quickly purchase completed meals to refill their energy gauge while doing things around the valley. That alone sounds like a very welcome addition, and should make it so that players don’t have to devote a bunch of time to preparing meals if they’re worried about depleting the gauge during a long play session. There are also some new quality of life improvements, such as the ability to favorite clothing items and furniture to bump them to the top of lists, or even hide items. Outfit presets have also been added, allowing players to swiftly jump between different looks, without having to pick each individual clothing item.

In what’s sure to be welcome news for PlayStation owners, cross-platform play will be coming to PS4 and PS5 with this month’s update. Today’s video explicitly mentions Valley Visits, but it’s currently unclear if this will also apply to cross-saves, which PlayStation has previously blocked.

Last but not least, some new information was provided about paid content coming to the game. The new Star Path will feature content inspired by the 1920s, which is the era in which The Princess and the Frog takes place. There will be various clothing items to unlock, including a new Dream Style for Donald Duck. Act III of A Rift in Time will also be released on August 21st. Jafar’s plot in the expansion has seen the villain steal the Spark of Imagination, and the heroes will have to invade his castle in Act III. Once players have managed to defeat Jafar, the villain will be able to move into the valley, and will have his own set of quests and rewards.

