Disney Dreamlight Valley Addresses DreamSnaps Update Issue

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s DreamSnaps update went live earlier today, and it seems some players have already run into an issue. Some players that updated to the latest version are encountering “Game Initialization Error #201,” which is preventing them from loading in. On the game’s official Twitter account, developer Gameloft has stated that it is currently working on a resolution, and will offer more information when the problem is fixed. It’s unclear how prevalent the issue is (I’ve been able to successfully download the update and load in on Switch), but those encountering issues should know they aren’t alone.

“The team is aware of an issue preventing some players from loading in to the game after updating their client,” Gameloft wrote on Twitter. “We are actively investigating a fix for this and will update you here as we know more.”

The DreamSnaps update is a relatively small one compared to what we’ve seen in the past, though it does add a number of exciting changes. The most significant of these is the DreamSnaps feature, which will allow players to submit photos as part of a weekly challenge. Just participating in the challenge will reward players with Moonstones, which can be used to purchase things like the game’s Star Paths, as well as items from the Premium Shop. The update also sees the debut of Vanellope von Schweetz, who first appeared in Wreck-It Ralph. Players can also expect new quality-of-life features, including improved performance for the hover feature.

Naturally, fans are a bit disappointed that the update isn’t working properly! Disney Dreamlight Valley has built-up a passionate audience since its early access release last year, and many are eager to experience the latest update. The game has seen a steady stream of updates to keep players invested, and DreamSnaps seem like the kind of thing that will do just that, once Gameloft manages to get the bug worked out. Hopefully a fix won’t take too much longer and players can get back to the game!

