Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals How to Get More Free Moonstones

Earlier this week, Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft revealed that a new update will be releasing soon. The update will see the addition of a feature known as DreamSnaps, which will basically take the form of weekly challenges where players can submit photos for a chance to earn Moonstones. Gameloft has now gone into more detail about this feature, revealing that all players will receive "a minimum" of 300 Moonstones for participating each week. That number can potentially increase depending on the photo's score and placement. Players can also receive an additional 50 Moonstones by voting each week!

It should be noted that this new option will not be replacing the current method of obtaining free Moonstones; players will still be able to find blue chests with 50 free Moonstones in them each day. Basically, the amount of free Moonstones will now be at least doubled each week, provided players find the daily blue chests and participate in the DreamSnap challenges. That's a really great incentive, and should lead to a lot more photos being submitted for each challenge!

Monetization in Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a controversial topic over the last few months. Basically, Moonstones are used to pay for things like Star Paths, Dream Bundles, and items in the game's Premium Shop. None of this is required to enjoy the base game, and Gameloft has offered a steady stream of free updates to keep players engaged. However, many players have expressed frustration with the pricing structure. Last month's WALL-E Dream Bundle was more than $15, offering the only way for players to enjoy exclusive character quests. Prices in the Premium Shop have also led to sticker shock.

With Disney Dreamlight Valley offering more opportunities to earn Moonstones, it will be interesting to see if players become more accepting of the game's monetization. More Moonstones should help to soften the blow a bit, and make it a little easier for players to rationalize their in-game spending!



