Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Fixes for DreamSnaps and More

Last month, Disney Dreamlight Valley's DreamSnaps update released, but things haven't been as smooth as some had hoped. On launch day, many players reported encountering "Game Initialization Error #201," which prevented them from loading in. Since then, other players have reported that they are unable to actually vote on DreamSnaps, and some Xbox users can't even see the DreamSnaps menu. Thankfully, the game's official Twitter account has revealed that a new hotfix will be released for Disney Dreamlight Valley over the next few days, which should help to resolve these problems and more.

Gameloft's Tweet outlining the changes can be found embedded below.

Fixes include:

✅Error #201

✅Missing DreamSnaps menu on Xbox

✅Items disappear when exiting Furniture Mode

✅Unable to vote on DreamSnaps

➕More!



Stay tuned! We'll share patch notes and more info about the gift to thank you for your patience next week. — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) August 4, 2023

Hopefully the hotfix will work as promised, and players will be happy with the outcome. Full patch notes will be released in the coming days, and players can also expect some kind of "gift to thank you for your patience." It remains to be seen what form that might take, but hopefully players will be happy with how everything plays out. DreamSnaps have given Disney Dreamlight Valley players a unique new way of interacting with other members of the game's community, while also getting a chance to earn in-game currency. Prior to DreamSnaps, Disney Dreamlight Valley hadn't had any multiplayer features to speak of, so this is the first way that players are getting a chance to showcase what they can do, outside of posts on social media.

It's unclear whether the fix will arrive in time for the current DreamSnaps theme, which is centered on "Earth and Air." DreamSnaps are basically a photography contest, with a different theme released each week. Players receive Moonstones for submitting an entry each week, and they can receive extra just for voting on submissions. Given that Moonstones are needed to purchase things like Star Paths, it's easy to see why some players might be frustrated with the technical errors that have surrounded DreamSnaps. Hopefully Gameloft will be able to iron out the issues so players can get the most out of the feature!

