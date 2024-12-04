How to Get Sally in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Sew Delightful update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is here, bringing with it the highly anticipated character of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Whenever a new character arrives, players are naturally eager to know how to get them. Some, like Tiana, are quick and straightforward, while others, like Timon and Pumbaa, require certain other prerequisites before their quests will even begin. Because Sally is part of a duo with Jack Skellington, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans likely aren’t surprised that getting her is going to require having Jack, first. But the other requirements to begin Sally’s quest in Dreamlight Valley aren’t so obvious.

Players have been asking for Sally basically from the moment Jack Skellington arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley almost exactly one year ago. But does that mean everyone has taken the time to meet and fully level up friendship with Jack? Not necessarily, as new players are coming to the Valley all the time, and there is a lot of content to work through before Jack even becomes an option. The Dreamlight grind is very, very real.

That said, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans hoping to sew with Sally will need to reach the top tier of friendship with Jack before they can start her quest. This follows suit with similar quests, like needing to make good with Simba and Nala before you could find their friends Timon and Pumbaa. However, Sally’s quest is a little bit trickier to start than that, which means some eager Nightmare Before Christmas fans might just have to work a while before they can befriend Sally.

Sally stars in the Sew Delightful Update Trailer

All Requirements to Unlock the Sally Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The quest to meet Sally begins with a letter from Jack, titled “A Delightful Surprise!” But before players run to their mailboxes to check, they’ll need to make sure they’ve met the requirements to spark the start of this questline. Based on the helpful letter about Unlocking Sally along with details from Sally’s quest itself, it looks like the following conditions have to be met before Jack will send that important letter.

Level 10 Friendship with Jack Skellington

Unlock Mirabel and complete her first friendship quest

Unlock Vanellope Von Schweetz with Dreamsnaps quest

Unlock Remy

Complete Merlin’s Odds & Ends Story Quest

While unlocking and befriending Jack before you can meet his friend and partner makes sense, the other requirements aren’t so intuitive. Merlin’s Odds & Ends quest unlocks right after completing The Remembered quest and will find players comforting The Forgotten. It’s also how players can restore the Orb of Remembrance to the Forgotten lands, where you will first unlock the ability to meet Jack Skellington.

Getting Jack requires finding the four Matryoshka Dolls, which are notoriously difficult to find. The fourth doll sometimes fails to spawn for players, meaning many likely still haven’t met Jack, let alone reached friendship level 10. With the latest patch, it’s worth another tour of the Valley to see if that elusive fourth doll will spawn.

And what does Mirabel have to do with anything? She, along with Vanellope and Remy, play a part in Sally’s quest, so their homes will need to be present in the Valley before the quest will spawn.

Mirabel comes to the Valley after players find the Golden Doorknob and complete acts of friendship to bring her and her home to the Valley, whereas Remy is unlocked by visiting the Ratatouille realm in the Castle. Vanellope is also in the castle and will let you know what to do to help her get out and join your Valley.

Posing for a selfie with Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once these requirements are met, players should receive the “A Delightful Surprise!” quest from Jack and can begin unlocking Sally. To start this quest, visit Kristoff’s house in the Forest of Valor biome. Then, follow the quest objectives to collect Spiderwebs and help the spiders open a portal to help Sally escape the realm where she’s currently trapped.

The quest itself won’t be too challenging, though it does require a few specific ingredients to craft the required Rejuvenation Potion. Those ingredients include:

Empty Vial

Blueberry Pie

4 Red Bell Flowers

4 Night Shards

6 Cotton

8 Mushrooms

Most of these materials are pretty easy to track down, though players may need to do some experiments in the kitchen if they’ve never made Blueberry Pie before.

The recipe for Blueberry Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This dish requires Blueberry, Wheat, and Butter, which are all fairly easy to find. Wheat can be grown from seeds bought in the Peaceful Meadow, while blueberries can be foraged from Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor. Chef Remy himself sells butter, so heading to his kitchen to make the blueberry pie rounds out your ingredient trio.

With only two main steps in Sally’s quest without too much grinding required, it’s likely that working up to unlocking Sally’s quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be the biggest barrier.