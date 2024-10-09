Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds Timon and Pumbaa in Jungle Getaway Patch Notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s big Jungle Getaway update is officially out now which means that it’s once again time to revisit The Lion King Realm. This time, the content from The Lion King consists of Timon, Pumbaa, and quests associated with each of them for players to complete in exchange for more items. The same update also added another Star Path for players to embark on, though as we’ve already seen from the reception of The Night Show Star Path previously, Disney Dreamlight Valley players were probably expecting some more Halloween content than what’s been added in this latest update.

You’ll of course have to buy the premium version of the Star Path if you do end up wanting everything that it includes, but other content like meeting Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King is free. You can check out everything that’s included in the Jungle Getaway update below courtesy of the latest patch notes now that the update is out:

New Content

Return to Disney’s The Lion King Realm and experience the Realm in a new light with a day and night cycle, new quests, and new friends. Speaking of…

Two new characters! Embrace equal parts relaxation and antics as Timon and Pumbaa from Disney’s The Lion King arrive in the Valley, alongside new Friendship Quests and unique new items.

A new Star Path! Turn your Valley into a music festival with The Night Show Star Path, featuring furniture that’ll literally help you set the stage, a Rockstar Turtle animal companion, as well as clothing inspired by Disney Villains, Disney Princess, and rock music.

Dress to impress! Dig into an exciting collaboration with Loungefly, in which recreations of Loungefly’s statement-making backpacks will arrive in the game across the Star Path, Premium Shop and social media. Keep an eye out for more details in the launch day blog!

Prepare your pumpkins! The Trick or Treat in-game event returns to the Valley from October 23 to 31, featuring a brand new reward!

Weekly rotations to look forward to! Keep an eye out for new optional items in the Premium Shop (alongside some returning favorites), as well as new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges and rewards.

New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of goods for sale, including additional Realm decor!

Adjusted available Moonstone packs to introduce a new option that includes both Moonstones and a seasonal Valley inspired cosmetic item. This pack will be offered for a limited time and different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.

Improvements

Controls

Added a toggle to the Settings > Controls menu to select between two different camera control methods when using a gamepad in Edit Mode. Players will be able to select between an option that’s akin to the game’s original, free-flowing control style, or a new hybrid approach that locks the cursor to the center of the screen, while also giving the ability to move it freely by holding a button.

Please note: This control methods selection will apply to outdoor areas. Edit Mode while in the Player House will default to the original control style.

Added a toggle to the Settings > Controls menu to select between two different sprinting control methods when using a gamepad, allowing players to revert to the previous button mapping or use the updated button mapping (Left Bumper) introduced last update.

Added a toggle to the Settings > Gameplay menu to enable a “Tap to Sprint” control option, allowing players to start and stop sprinting at the press of a button without needing to hold it.

Added full support for wireless controllers on Steam without requiring Steam Input to be enabled. If you have not previously adjusted this option, the game will now default to “Built-In” support (our recommendation) and can be adjusted as needed in the Settings > Controls menu.

Scrooge McDuck’s Store

Scrooge’s McDuck’s Store will now display furniture items in place of empty clothing mannequins, including in the window displays.

Dreamsnaps & Photo Mode

Added a “skip” button to the DreamSnaps voting screen, allowing players to skip up to 10 votes per day.

Added the ability for avatars to hold hand accessories (i.e. umbrellas) and Royal Tools while in Photo Mode.

Premium Shop

Added a new “Recommended” section to the Premium Shop, which will feature four additional items or bundles each week. The contents of this section will differ from player to player, based on their Premium Shop interests.

Other

Added the ability to equip wearable wings as a Glider in the Wardrobe. All wings currently available in the game will be equipable this way, replacing the “surfing” Glider animation with a fluttering animation more befitting of wings.

Added the ability to track your progress on individual Dreamlight Duties and Star Path Duties, as well as the collection of materials for crafting recipes via the on-screen Quest Tracker.

Various UI improvements were made to the Star Path menu.

Top Changes and Bug Fixes