Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds Timon and Pumbaa in Jungle Getaway Patch Notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s big Jungle Getaway update is officially out now which means that it’s once again time to revisit The Lion King Realm. This time, the content from The Lion King consists of Timon, Pumbaa, and quests associated with each of them for players to complete in exchange for more items. The same update also added another Star Path for players to embark on, though as we’ve already seen from the reception of The Night Show Star Path previously, Disney Dreamlight Valley players were probably expecting some more Halloween content than what’s been added in this latest update.
You’ll of course have to buy the premium version of the Star Path if you do end up wanting everything that it includes, but other content like meeting Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King is free. You can check out everything that’s included in the Jungle Getaway update below courtesy of the latest patch notes now that the update is out:
Videos by ComicBook.com
New Content
- Return to Disney’s The Lion King Realm and experience the Realm in a new light with a day and night cycle, new quests, and new friends. Speaking of…
- Two new characters! Embrace equal parts relaxation and antics as Timon and Pumbaa from Disney’s The Lion King arrive in the Valley, alongside new Friendship Quests and unique new items.
- A new Star Path! Turn your Valley into a music festival with The Night Show Star Path, featuring furniture that’ll literally help you set the stage, a Rockstar Turtle animal companion, as well as clothing inspired by Disney Villains, Disney Princess, and rock music.
- Dress to impress! Dig into an exciting collaboration with Loungefly, in which recreations of Loungefly’s statement-making backpacks will arrive in the game across the Star Path, Premium Shop and social media. Keep an eye out for more details in the launch day blog!
- Prepare your pumpkins! The Trick or Treat in-game event returns to the Valley from October 23 to 31, featuring a brand new reward!
- Weekly rotations to look forward to! Keep an eye out for new optional items in the Premium Shop (alongside some returning favorites), as well as new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges and rewards.
- New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of goods for sale, including additional Realm decor!
- Adjusted available Moonstone packs to introduce a new option that includes both Moonstones and a seasonal Valley inspired cosmetic item. This pack will be offered for a limited time and different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.
Improvements
Controls
- Added a toggle to the Settings > Controls menu to select between two different camera control methods when using a gamepad in Edit Mode. Players will be able to select between an option that’s akin to the game’s original, free-flowing control style, or a new hybrid approach that locks the cursor to the center of the screen, while also giving the ability to move it freely by holding a button.
- Please note: This control methods selection will apply to outdoor areas. Edit Mode while in the Player House will default to the original control style.
- Added a toggle to the Settings > Controls menu to select between two different sprinting control methods when using a gamepad, allowing players to revert to the previous button mapping or use the updated button mapping (Left Bumper) introduced last update.
- Added a toggle to the Settings > Gameplay menu to enable a “Tap to Sprint” control option, allowing players to start and stop sprinting at the press of a button without needing to hold it.
- Added full support for wireless controllers on Steam without requiring Steam Input to be enabled. If you have not previously adjusted this option, the game will now default to “Built-In” support (our recommendation) and can be adjusted as needed in the Settings > Controls menu.
Scrooge McDuck’s Store
- Scrooge’s McDuck’s Store will now display furniture items in place of empty clothing mannequins, including in the window displays.
Dreamsnaps & Photo Mode
- Added a “skip” button to the DreamSnaps voting screen, allowing players to skip up to 10 votes per day.
- Added the ability for avatars to hold hand accessories (i.e. umbrellas) and Royal Tools while in Photo Mode.
Premium Shop
- Added a new “Recommended” section to the Premium Shop, which will feature four additional items or bundles each week. The contents of this section will differ from player to player, based on their Premium Shop interests.
Other
- Added the ability to equip wearable wings as a Glider in the Wardrobe. All wings currently available in the game will be equipable this way, replacing the “surfing” Glider animation with a fluttering animation more befitting of wings.
- Added the ability to track your progress on individual Dreamlight Duties and Star Path Duties, as well as the collection of materials for crafting recipes via the on-screen Quest Tracker.
- Various UI improvements were made to the Star Path menu.
Top Changes and Bug Fixes
- Fixed additional instances in which players may encounter “Initialization Error #6”.
- “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest: Fixed an issue in which Olaf’s parasol would not appear on the beach.
- “The Secrets of Eternity Isle” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players couldn’t access the gate to Eternity Isle.
- “The Ancient Door” quest: Fixed an issue in which the game wouldn’t recognize that the Gray Floating Rocks had been removed.
- “The Spark of Imagination” quest: Fixed an issue in which the player would get stuck between quest steps.
- “Diamond in the Rough” quest: Fixed an issue in which some Apple Arcade players were not able to pick up the Jewel of Time.
- “The M.U.S.H.U. Program” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players would be unable to progress past the “Destroy some old furniture near Beast’s house” step of the quest.
- “The M.U.S.H.U. Program” quest: Fixed an issue in which “The Beast’s Old Attire” could be found and collected in Disney’s The Beauty and the Beast Realm before accepting the relevant quest.
- “Back From the Bayou” quest: Fixed an issue in which placing the inauguration ribbon in the wrong spot would result in it becoming immovable.
- “Jafar’s Laboratory” quest: Fixed an issue in which the hourglass would not spin.
- “Scrapbook Blitz” quest: Fixed an issue in which Goofy’s Dreamlight Valley Scrapbook could not be placed.
- Fixed various issues which could, in rare cases, cause a game crash when loading on PlayStation consoles.
- Fixed an issue in which it was possible for a room within the player’s house to have no doors.
- Fixed an issue in which certain gamepads would not respond during wireless connection.
- Fixed various instances in which players could get stuck on invisible walls.
- Fixed an issue in which the “similar Items” filter would open when trying to navigate with the D-pad.
- Fixed an issue in which pork would not appear for purchase at Gaston’s stall.
- Fixed an issue in which plants could grow under certain gazebo furniture items.
- Fixed an issue in which the Halloween filter would not work properly in the Delivery menu and Furniture Catalog in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.
- Fixed an issue in which part of the wall would disappear when interacting with the Timebending Table in the Secluded Beach of Eternity Isle.
- Fixed an issue in which certain meals required for Remy’s Special Deliveries would appear with a quest marker on it after having cooked the meal.
- Fixed an issue in which the crafting animation could be skipped.
- Fixed various audio and visual issues involving cutscenes in the Disney’s Mulan Realm.
- Fixed an issue in which the environment around the player could become blurry during a Valley Visit after the hosting player enters or exits a building.
- Fixed an issue in which Jafar is partially off-screen on the Friendship level-up screen.
- Fixed an issue in which the Search Filter on the Furniture and Wardrobe menus could not be highlighted after attempting to navigate to it from the bottom of the menu.
- Fixed various visual bugs within Edit Mode, as well as Premium Shop and Scrooge McDuck’s Store item previews.
- Fixed clipping issues present on various clothing items.
- Fixed an issue in which the lighting in Tiana’s Palace would appear too dark.
- Fixed an issue in which Wallpapers and Flooring items would not be shown in the Favorites/Hidden categories.
- Fixed an issue in which the fishing minigame would not end after releasing the button when the “Hold to Complete Fishing” setting was On.
- Fixed an issue in Scramblecoin, in which the collected coin amount may not be shown or may be shown in the wrong place.
- Fixed an issue in which moving Eternity Isle’s default chest to the player’s inventory while it still had items in it would trigger an error message.
- Various additional bug fixes relating to audio, visual, localization, gamepad control, and user interface issues, in addition to stability improvements.