Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Several Upcoming Characters and New Expansion Pass

During today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, Gameloft revealed several plans for the game’s future. This year will see one more free update which will be titled Sew Delightful. As long suspected, the update will see the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. This update will arrive on December 4th, and will feature some new quality of life improvements. Notably, players will have new Floating Islands that can be decorated and visited by other players. The goal was to give players ample space to create without feeling overwhelming. Changes will also be coming to item, furniture, and building placement, with new 16-point rotations. That same day will also see the arrival of a new Star Path, which will have a wintery theme. One of the Star Path items is a wand that can produce snowflakes.

In addition to the free update, this year will see the release of a second paid expansion. The Storybook Vale will feature a new world floating in the sky that was made up of legendary stories. The area was previously ruled by Maleficent and Hades, but the two began to struggle for power, inevitably tearing it all apart. Unlike the previous expansion, this one will be released in two parts, rather than three. That decision came about following player feedback, and will ensure a shorter wait. The first half will arrive on November 20th, and will see players encounter new Villagers Merida (Brave), Flynn Rider (Tangled), and Hades (Hercules). Maleficent will not arrive until the second half, which will apparently include Aurora as well.

The new area in The Storybook Vale is broken into three biomes: the Bind, Ever After, and Mythopia. The story for this expansion centers on an enchanted book that holds this area together. While exploring the new biomes, players will encounter new creatures called Snippets, which appear to be made out of origami. Snippets must be caught using the new Royal Net (similar to bugs in Animal Crossing). These creatures will have their own patterns that players will have to follow in order to catch them. Catching these creatures will help to fix tapestries based on various Disney and Pixar films, which can then be hung as decorative items.

In the new biomes, players can expect to see new animal companions, including Owls (the Bind), Mini Dragons (Ever After), and Mini Horses (Mythopia). The latter inclusion was inspired by the Mini Horses that appeared in the movie Fantasia. Players can also expect to find new plants, new fish (such as koi), and dozens of new recipes. Players that purchased the first expansion and unlocked Rapunzel will have an opportunity to reunite the character with Flynn Rider.

Looking ahead to 2025, the developers teased a new roadmap, with some potential new characters that will be introduced. A new roadmap showed Jasmine’s headband in a section that reads “early 2025.” Spring is similarly teasing a new character with an image of the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland. The final teaser is for summer 2025, with an image of Skull Rock from Peter Pan.

