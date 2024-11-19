Pokemon Go End of Season Event Will Add Two More Sword and Shield Favorites

The current season of Pokemon Go is rapidly drawing to a close. With a new season just two weeks away, Niantic has revealed what players can expect for the game’s Max Out Finale. The season’s final event will begin on Wednesday, November 27th at 10 a.m., and will run through Sunday, December 1st at 8 p.m. local time. The major highlight of this event is the debut of two new Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Galarian form of Corsola will make its in-game debut, and players will be able to evolve it into Cursola using 50 Candies.

While the standard version of Corsola is a Water/Rock-type, the Galarian version is a pure Ghost-type. The Pokemon actually has a sad Pokedex entry, as it became a Ghost-type due to its species dying out from climate change. It’s a pretty dark story, but that’s usually to be expected when it comes to Ghost-type Pokemon. Unfortunately, Galarian Corsola will be pretty hard to come by in Pokemon Go, as it will be exclusively appearing in 7 km Eggs. On the plus side, the Pokemon’s debut coincides with the arrival of its Shiny version.

Shiny Galarian corsola in pokemon sword and shield

The Shiny version of Galarian Corsola doesn’t differ too much from its standard version. There’s a little more shade to its face, while the rest of its body retains the standard white. However, the differences with Shiny Cursola are more pronounced, with dark black accents throughout its body, and purple eyes versus the standard pink. This is one Shiny Pokemon most players will probably want to evolve if they happen to find one.

Players will have some extra help looking for Galarian Corsola, as Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will have 1/2 the normal Hatch Distance. Other bonuses during the event will include an additional 5,000 XP for successfully completing Raids, and an increased limit of 10 Remote Raids per day. To close out this Galar themed season, Raids during the event will focus exclusively on Pokemon that debuted in Sword and Shield. Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble will appear in One-Star Raids while Galarian Weezing and Falinks are in Three-Star Raids. Five-Star Raids will give players a chance at catching Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago. Players can also expect to see the Galarian starters in the wild, alongside Wooloo, Falinks, Skwovet, and Hatenna.

At this time, we don’t know what to expect from the next season of Pokemon Go. Max Out was a pretty big deal, adding a bunch of new Pokemon, as well as the Max Raid mechanic. Niantic is keeping the new season’s theme under tight wraps at the moment, and the only thing we know for sure is the new Community Day schedule, which will begin with an event on December 21st and the 22nd.

Are you happy to see Galarian Corsola added to Pokemon Go? What have you thought of the Max Out season so far?