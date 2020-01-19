New Disney Show Getting an Official Video Game Adaptation on Consoles and PC

A popular Disney show is getting the video game treatment on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. More specifically, dinosaur show Gigantosaurus is coming to the land of video games this March via developer Wildsphere and publisher Outright Games. According to the pair and the game’s debut trailer, the title is an adventure meets racing game, and can be played by yourself or with family and friends.

“The most exciting episode of Gigantosaurus yet is one you get to play in. But will you be the most roarsome explorer or the fastest racer,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Play together with friends and family to help Rocky, Tiny, Mazu and Bill save the day – before dino-dashing to the next zone. Dinosaurs have never had such giant fun!”

For those that don’t know: Gigantosaurus is a French-Candian-American CGI-animated series made by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios. Created by Franck Salome, Nicolas Sedel, Fernando Worcel, and directed by Olivier Lelardoux, the show is aimed at preschool and young elementary-aged children. It debuted last January on the Disney Channel and via the Disney Junior block, and it’s apparently pretty popular if it’s getting a video game spin-off as well as an official line of merchandise.

Gigantosaurus The Game is poised to release on March 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, it’s currently a bit unclear how much the game will cost at launch, but it’s possible it will come in at a budget-friendly price point. Whatever the case, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Become a Fearless Leader – Join Dino Buddies Rocky, Tony, Mazu and Bill on a daring quest to help Giganto and escape extinction.

Dino Racing – Hop in your race kart for a super rally to reach the next adventure zone and find out who’s the fastest dinosaur.

Play Together – You and up to 3 friends can control your favorite dino and create co-operative adventures together.

