Disney Lorcana Brings Unexpected Film to Game

Disney Lorcana has snuck another new movie franchise into its upcoming Shimmering Skies set. This week, Cultress revealed several new Disney Lorcana cards from the upcoming Shimmering Skies set featuring characters from Brother Bear. Koda, Kenai, Rutt, Tuke, Tenana, and Denahi will all appear on new cards, marking the first time that Disney Lorcana has used the 2003 movie in the game. Both Koda and Denahi will be rare cards in the set, while the rest are either common or uncommon cards. You can check out the Koda – Talkative Cub and Denahi – Avenging Brother cards down below:

Brother Bear was a 2003 animated film in which the human Kenai is transformed into a bear by the Great Spirits after he kills a bear out of revenge for his brother’s death. Kenai eventually befriends the cub of the bear that he killed and chooses to remain a bear after discovering that the cub needs his help to stay alive in the wild. While the movie was nominated for an Academy Award, it received mixed reviews. Disney cancelled a planned television sequel, although it did make a direct-to-video sequel several years later.

Shimmering Skies is the fifth set for Disney Lorcana and formally introduces characters from Wreck-It Ralph to the game. So far, no new mechanics have been introduced in previews for the set and less than a month remains before it officially launches at stores. The set will kick off a new storyline within the game, with parts of the Great Illuminary crashing down to earth for reasons unknown during a celebratory festival after the defeat of Ursula (as shown in the last set.)