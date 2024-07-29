Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies Starter Deck Review: Evasive and Damage Wins the Day

Disney Lorcana’s new Starter Decks are a return to basics, with a full compliment of cards from the newest expansion set. Next month, Ravensburger will release Shimmering Skies, a brand new set for Disney Lorcana. This set almost acts as a reblalancing of the game of sorts, with no new mechanics (or at least, no new mechanics revealed thus far) and a variety of cards designed to supplement existing archetypes or counters to popular plays. In the same way, the two new Starter Decks provide relatively basic strategies to players to try, but these decks notably contain only new cards from Shimmering Skies, a first since the original First Chapter set.
The first Shimmering Skies starter deck is a Ruby/Amethyst deck that’s built around applying continuous pressure on opponents using a mix of Evasive cards, a few Rush cards, and a few cards that designed to make opponents vulnerable via forced exertions. I was surprised at how many Evasive cards there were in this deck, especially with the powerful Elsa – The Fifth Spirit, which combines Rush, Evasive, and an ability to exert a chosen character (meaning that she can challenge who ever she wants as soon as they’re played.) The deck also comes with a few draw abilities, including The Library – Gift for Belle, a location card that ensures that any character banished at that location at least provides a way to replenish their hand. The full list of cards for this deck can be found below:
- 2x The Nokk – Mythical Spirit
- 2x Archimedes – Exasperated Owl
- 2x Bruni – Fire Salamander
- 2x Earth Giant – Living Mountain
- 2x Gale – Wind Spirit
- 1x Anna – Mystical Majesty
- 2x Archimedes – Electrified Owl
- 1x Elsa – The Fifth Spirit
- 1x Olaf – Happy Passenger
- 2x Maleficent – Vengeful Sorceress
- 3x Anna – Eager Acolyte
- 2x King of Hearts – Monarch of Wonderland
- 3x Hypnotic Strength
- 2x Finders Keepers
- 2x Retrosphere
- 2x The Library – A Gift for Belle
- 2x Taffyta Muttonfudge – Ruthless Rival
- 1x Wreck-It Ralph – Demolition Dude
- 2x Turbo – Royal Hack
- 2x Rancis Fluggerbutter – Chocolate Charger
- 2x Snowanna Rainbeau – Cool Competitor
- 2x Daisy Duck – Spotless Food-Fighter
- 2x Mickey Mouse – Enthusiastic Dancer
- 3x Taffyta Muttonfudge – Crowd Favorite
- 2x Taffyta Muttonfudge – Sour Speedster
- 2x Donald Duck – Daisy’s Date
- 1x Vanellope von Schweetz – Random Roster Racer
- 3x Simba – Adventurous Successor
- 2x Minnie Mouse – Dazzling Dancer
- 2x Glimmer vs Glimmer
- 1x The Sword Released
The other Shimmering Skies starter deck is an Emerald/Steel deck built around exploiting damaged opponent cards. Many of the cards in this deck have abilities that trigger either when an opponent has a damaged card in play or when those cards challenge an opponent’s damaged card. To help deal out damage, Tug of War and Food Fight both damage characters without challenging, providing some targets to exploit even if their opponent is trying to avoid them. Again, the deck also comes with a few card draw abilities, although they typically come with some sort of cost involved. If you can get either Scar – Vengeful Lion or Kronk – Head of Security in play, this deck could really pop off, especially as Scar’s Ward protects it from all but direct challenges. This deck is a bit more finicky than the Ruby/Amethyst deck, but I do feel like players can still quickly pick up how to win with it after a few matches. The full list of cards for this deck can be found below:
- 1x Robin Hood – Timely Contestant
- 2x Shenzi – Scar’s Accomplice
- 3x Little John – Camp Cook
- 2x Zazu – Advisor to Mufasa
- 3x Ulf – Mime
- 2x Ed – Laughing Hyena
- 3x Robin Hood – Archery Contestant
- 1x Ed – Hysterical Partygoer
- 3x Banzai – Taunting Hyena
- 2x Robin Hood – Sneaky Sleuth
- 1x Shenzi – Head Hyena
- 1x Scar – Vengeful Lion
- 3x Hypnotic Deduction
- 2x Night Howler Rage
- 2x Tropical Rainforest – Jaguar Lair
- 3x Simba – Lost Prince
- 2x Rudy – Groove Disrupter
- 3x Royal Guard – Bovine Protector
- 2x Sleepy – Sluggish Knight
- 3x Kronk – Unlicensed Investigator
- 2x Heihei – Protective Rooster
- 1x Yzma – Unjustly Treated
- 1x Kronk – Head of Security
- 2x Arthur – Wart
- 2x Simba – Son of Mufasa
- 2x Pete – Games Referee
- 1x Tug-of-War
- 3x When Will My Life Begin?
- 2x Food Fight!