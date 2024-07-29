Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies Starter Deck Review: Evasive and Damage Wins the Day

Disney Lorcana’s new Starter Decks are a return to basics, with a full compliment of cards from the newest expansion set. Next month, Ravensburger will release Shimmering Skies, a brand new set for Disney Lorcana. This set almost acts as a reblalancing of the game of sorts, with no new mechanics (or at least, no new mechanics revealed thus far) and a variety of cards designed to supplement existing archetypes or counters to popular plays. In the same way, the two new Starter Decks provide relatively basic strategies to players to try, but these decks notably contain only new cards from Shimmering Skies, a first since the original First Chapter set.

The first Shimmering Skies starter deck is a Ruby/Amethyst deck that’s built around applying continuous pressure on opponents using a mix of Evasive cards, a few Rush cards, and a few cards that designed to make opponents vulnerable via forced exertions. I was surprised at how many Evasive cards there were in this deck, especially with the powerful Elsa – The Fifth Spirit, which combines Rush, Evasive, and an ability to exert a chosen character (meaning that she can challenge who ever she wants as soon as they’re played.) The deck also comes with a few draw abilities, including The Library – Gift for Belle, a location card that ensures that any character banished at that location at least provides a way to replenish their hand. The full list of cards for this deck can be found below:

2x The Nokk – Mythical Spirit

2x Archimedes – Exasperated Owl

2x Bruni – Fire Salamander

2x Earth Giant – Living Mountain

2x Gale – Wind Spirit

1x Anna – Mystical Majesty

2x Archimedes – Electrified Owl

1x Elsa – The Fifth Spirit

1x Olaf – Happy Passenger

2x Maleficent – Vengeful Sorceress

3x Anna – Eager Acolyte

2x King of Hearts – Monarch of Wonderland

3x Hypnotic Strength

2x Finders Keepers

2x Retrosphere

2x The Library – A Gift for Belle

2x Taffyta Muttonfudge – Ruthless Rival

1x Wreck-It Ralph – Demolition Dude

2x Turbo – Royal Hack

2x Rancis Fluggerbutter – Chocolate Charger

2x Snowanna Rainbeau – Cool Competitor

2x Daisy Duck – Spotless Food-Fighter

2x Mickey Mouse – Enthusiastic Dancer

3x Taffyta Muttonfudge – Crowd Favorite

2x Taffyta Muttonfudge – Sour Speedster

2x Donald Duck – Daisy’s Date

1x Vanellope von Schweetz – Random Roster Racer

3x Simba – Adventurous Successor

2x Minnie Mouse – Dazzling Dancer

2x Glimmer vs Glimmer

1x The Sword Released

The other Shimmering Skies starter deck is an Emerald/Steel deck built around exploiting damaged opponent cards. Many of the cards in this deck have abilities that trigger either when an opponent has a damaged card in play or when those cards challenge an opponent’s damaged card. To help deal out damage, Tug of War and Food Fight both damage characters without challenging, providing some targets to exploit even if their opponent is trying to avoid them. Again, the deck also comes with a few card draw abilities, although they typically come with some sort of cost involved. If you can get either Scar – Vengeful Lion or Kronk – Head of Security in play, this deck could really pop off, especially as Scar’s Ward protects it from all but direct challenges. This deck is a bit more finicky than the Ruby/Amethyst deck, but I do feel like players can still quickly pick up how to win with it after a few matches. The full list of cards for this deck can be found below: