Disney Is Getting Its Own Trading Card Game

Ravensburger has announced Disney Lorcana, a new trading card game featuring Disney characters. The new trading card game will feature characters from Disney's many movies and animated properties, with a gameplay style that's more family-friendly and less confrontational than games like Magic: The Gathering. Cards will have a "modern storybook" style that mixes digital art with a hand-drawn style and will feature card variants similar to other popular card games. Polygon reports that Disney fans will get a first look at Disney Lorcana next week at D23.

Disney Lorcana represents one of Ravensburger's biggest games to date, and Ravensburger notes they've made its largest investment ever into the project. Disney Lorcana is intended to be a multi-year project, with a series of releases planned. In an interview with Polygon, Ravensburger CEO Filip Francke noted that this was the first time Disney had allowed one of its gaming partners to put together a full multi-release trading card game based on Disney characters. Ravensburger is also the publisher of Disney Villainous, a popular series of board games featuring Disney villains.

The lore behind Disney Lorcana is that players are Illumineers, sorcerers with the ability to bring various Disney characters to life from storybooks and recordings. Gameplay will involve players bringing a group of Disney characters to life, although which characters will initially be featured remains to be seen. Gameplay for Disney Lorcana was designed in part by Ryan Miller, a former Wizards of the Coast R&D employee whose design credits include Betrayal Legacy, the Digimon Card Game, and Warhammer 40,000 Collectible Card Game.

Disney Lorcana will be released in the latter half of 2023. Gameplay details and a first look at the cards are expected to be released at D23 next week.