Rare Disney Game Is Making a Comeback Soon

Disney fans already saw one Disney game making a comeback this year with Epic Mickey: Rebrushed released in September to favorable reviews, and now, it’s looking like yet another Disney game will be coming back this year. We already knew previously that Disney Music Parade – Encore was coming out in November to offer a new version of the discontinued Disney Music Parade, but it was only confirmed for Japan and for the Nintendo Switch. According to a new ESRB listing which shared more info about the game, it sure looks like Disney Music Parade – Encore will be getting a Western release on the Nintendo Switch, too.

As it so often dos, the ESRB listing for the Disney game shared the news about the supposed Western release before any official announcement was made. The rating itself is pretty nondescript since Disney Music Parade – Encore only has “Mild Fantasy Violence” to speak of, but the more interesting part is the listing itself and the fact that it’s been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch under the ESRB.

For those out of the loop, Disney Music Parade started as a rhythm game that was only released in Japan for mobile devices by Imagineer. It featured music from all kinds of Disney classics with songs played while characters raced through tracks where the notes had to be hit at the right time. A pretty simple concept for a music game overall, but it combined tons of fan-favorite Disney songs with a very accessible mobile game that was easy to play.

The Disney game was released in 2021, but only in Japan. Around two years later, it was shut down in 2023 despite it being received well by players with even those outside of Japan finding workarounds to be able to play it.

But earlier this year, the trailer above was shared by Imagineer with an announcement that Disney Music Parade would be returning in November as Disney Music Parade – Encore for the Nintendo Switch. No other platforms were announced at the time, but people were already planning on making purchases for the Japanese version of the game and having it imported since it was presumably only going to be released there once more. But if the ESRB has a rating for it, there’s a very good chance we’ll see Disney Music Parade – Encore come West for the Nintendo Switch this time.

Disney Music Parade featured over 90 songs in the original version of the game from all sorts of different Disney movies and productions over the years. The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Cinderella, Lilo & Stitch, Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan, Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, The Lion King, Coco, and The Nightmare Before Christmas only represent a fraction of the franchises that have songs in Disney Music Parade, so if you’ve got a favorite Disney song, there’s a very good chance it was in the base game. For the redone version that’s releasing later this month in Japan (for now) on November 21st, it’s likely that we’ll see even more music in the game either at launch or later.