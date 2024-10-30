Nintendo Stealth Releases New Music App

Nintendo has released a new dedicated app for mobile devices that is tied entirely to the music of its most popular games. Perhaps more than any other video game publisher, Nintendo is synonymous with the music of its biggest titles. Franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Mario Kart, and Fire Emblem are known just as much for their various soundtracks as they are for their compelling gameplay mechanics. Now, Nintendo is looking to make the music of these games more accessible than ever, but of course, has locked its availability behind a slight paywall.

Downloadable now for iOS and Android devices, the Nintendo Music app has released without any prior warning from the Japanese game publisher. Currently, the app features select scores from some of the most popular Nintendo games ever that span platforms like the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy, GameCube, and Switch. To use the Nintendo Music app, however, a Switch Online subscription is required. Any version of Switch Online works with the Nintendo Music app, which means that those on lower tiers won’t need to subscribe to the more costly ones to gain access.

“Kick back and enjoy some Nintendo tunes with Nintendo Music, the exclusive smart-device app for Nintendo Switch Online members that lets you stream or download Nintendo soundtracks, create and share playlists, browse music by different categories, and more!” says the app’s description. “Open up Nintendo’s vault of game music and listen to soundtracks from franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and Animal Crossing, with many more on the way.”

As Nintendo mentions, today is only the start of the Nintendo Music app. In the weeks and months ahead, Nintendo plans to add more songs and soundtracks from its history to the app. Just which games might be next to see their soundtracks appear on the Nintendo Music app have yet to be given, but we’ll likely start to learn more soon enough.

How do you feel about the new Nintendo Music app that has been released? Are you going to look to check this out for yourself, or do you not have a Switch Online subscription in order to use it? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.