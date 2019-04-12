Disney+ Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Today, during an investors call, Disney announced that Disney+, its new paid subscription service, will be coming to basically every platform out there, which includes TV streaming services, phones, PCs, and consoles. What’s perhaps most interesting though is that in addition to coming to PS4 and Xbox One (and presumably the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett), it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch, which doesn’t have many streaming apps to begin with, let alone the ones you’d want. For example, it still doesn’t have Netflix or Amazon Prime, though it does at least have YouTube and Hulu.

For those that don’t know: Disney+ is a new streaming service that is scheduled to roll out in the United States sometime later this year. It will feature not only film, but television content. Its focus will be Disney products, with originals films and TV series based on new and existing properties in the pipeline, including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. It’s basically Disney’s way of competing with services like Netflix, but will complement Hulu, which Disney notably has 60 percent ownership of. And given the wealth of IP Disney has at its disposal — and the resources it has as well — it was only a matter of time before it carved out a large piece of the subscription service pie for itself.

What perhaps separates Disney+ from some the competition though is that it will allow you to download what you want to watch in addition to stream it. This means if you’re going to be offline for awhile, you can download a show or movie ahead of time.

As mentioned above, the only region getting the service this year will be the United States, but Disney does say it has plans to roll it out to other “major regions” within the next two years.

