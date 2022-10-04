PS5 Gets New and Upgraded Disney+ App

The PlayStation 5 finally has a native Disney+ app, Disney announced this morning. While it had technically been previously available on the PS5, the Disney+ app was just the PS4 app running on the console. While the new version of the Disney+ app on the PS5 might not immediately be noteworthy for some, it comes with a big upgrade. With the new Disney+ app, viewers can finally stream through the app in 4K HDR rather than the previous max of 1080p.

That means shows like Andor or She-Hulk and movies like Hocus Pocus 2 can now be streaming through the Disney+ app on the PS5 at a higher quality than before. The new version of the Disney+ app should be available to download from the console's media section. Additionally, the Star+ native PS5 has also launched for those in Latin America.

"A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we're excited to enhance both Disney+ and Star+ for PlayStation 5 users," said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of product and design for Disney Streaming, as part of the announcement. "The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

As noted above, the newly upgraded native Disney+ app is now available on the PlayStation 5. In general, the PlayStation 5 is currently available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

