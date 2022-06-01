Disney Speedstorm Reveals Closed Beta, But There’s a Catch

Disney Speedstorm developer Gameloft has revealed that a closed beta will be starting on June 8th. The free-to-play racer is set to release later this year, and those interested in participating in the closed beta can become eligible for a chance by pre-registering at the official website right here. According to the game’s Twitter account, “thousands of people” will have the opportunity to participate in the beta, but it will be limited to users on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. For now, fans planning to play Speedstorm on console are out of luck!

A Tweet announcing the game’s closed beta can be found embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Disney Speedstorm is a racer featuring characters spanning several Disney and Pixar franchises. A number of characters have been confirmed for the game thus far, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Belle, Beast, Baloo, Jack Sparrow, Mulan, and James “Sulley” Sullivan. All of those characters have gotten sleek redesigns to fit the racing motif, and the game’s courses will also pay tribute to several films. Thus far, Gamelot has showcased tracks based on The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Hercules.

Once the closed beta begins, we should have a better idea how the game is shaping up! There are still a lot of questions about monetization, local multiplayer, and more. Disney Speedstorm looks like it has a lot of potential, and it will be interesting to see if the game will be able to avoid any potential “pay to win” problems. Hopefully, this closed beta means that a full release won’t be too far away, and all players will have the chance to see what the game has to offer!

Disney Speedstorm is set to release later this year onNintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox SeriesX|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of thegame right here.

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm? Do you plan to register for the game’s closed beta? Let usknow inthecomments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!