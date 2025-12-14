Dispatch Has a Hidden Ending Nearly Impossible to Unlock

There’s a hidden ending in Dispatch that’s all but impossible to unlock. This isn’t surprising, seeing as Dispatch has six known endings, three of which are secret, while the other three are arrived at during a standard playthrough. Since its 2025 release, Dispatch has reinvigorated the episodic adventure and visual novel genres with an original story that has captivated fans. Since the game is all about making choices that direct the branching narrative along different paths, finding a new ending isn’t as surprising as it is difficult to achieve because getting to it isn’t something you can do in a regular playthrough.

The hidden fourth ending that was previously unknown to the gaming community was teased on December 13, 2025, by Dispatch lead developer and company co-founder, Nick Herman, in a discussion with Eurogamer. The ending was technically found earlier in the game’s files by some fans, but it had yet to be achieved in-game during a playthrough. The hidden ending is called “Tactitian,” and the code suggested that it could be unlocked by completing all 26 hacks dealing with the “H4ck3d by R0b3rt” achievement. Many players tried this, but none reached the “Tactitian” ending, which is likely what prompted Herman’s comment.

Getting to Dispatch’s Hidden Ending Is Impossible

Players tried everything they could think of to unlock the fourth ending, from sending the right hero on each mission to outright ignoring all dispatch calls to achieve a 0% rating. None of these worked, and with some effort, the reason unlocking “Tactitian” seemed impossible was found: it’s bugged. That makes it impossible to reach under normal playing conditions, so unlocking the ending requires a hotfix, so players can’t easily find their way to it. Herman is quoted as saying that the fourth secret ending was deliberately made “really hard to get,” which is putting it lightly since it technically can’t be reached.

Herman did mention that getting to “Tactitian” required some aspect of “gameplay performance,” citing perfecting the “non-RNG” (non-random number generation) elements of the game. Whatever that is remains unknown, but he added, “It might just be a bug. It’s so hard to do, regardless that we were like, ‘Well, of course no one’s gotten it,’ but it’s probably a bug.” So there you have it, the final secret ending of Dispatch is bugged, and the devs know all about it. Regardless, this hasn’t made people want it any less. Dispatch isn’t devoid of bugs, this one notwithstanding, so future fixes could make “Tactitian” reachable.

Fellow designer, Pierre Shorette, added, “We have a permutation that you have not seen because you’re not allowed to see it because we broke it.” Given what the two devs said about the ending, “Tactitian” may remain elusive for some time. If you want to see the code for the “Tactitian” ending, it’s on Reddit, which you can check out here. Of course, it doesn’t give any indication of how to reach that point. Still, players continue to try everything they can to complete the game and reach the “Tactitian” ending, but it seems unlikely to happen without fixing the game’s code.

