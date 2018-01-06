Get A Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC Bonus Using Ramen Noodles

A new promotion between Square Enix and Nissin, the company that makes practically half of the mass-produced ramen in the world, has gone live for American fans of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. The offering is a bonus DLC outfit for Final Fantasy XV‘s hero Noctis Lucis Caelum’s Royal Raiment outfit. While an official rendering of the DLC outfit isn’t available for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, it’s likely to be the same as it’s Final Fantasy XV predecessor, pictured below.

The outfit is available only as a DLC for Final Fantsy XV at the moment, but players who want to snag it for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT just need to follow a few easy steps. Once you purchase a pack of Nissin’s Cup Noodles with special Dissidia Final Fantasy NT packaging, take a photo of your receipt and text “CUPNOODLES” to 87963. Then, repeat the process, but by texting a photo of the short code that is printed on the inside of the Cup Noodles pack to the same number. Afterward, you’ll receive you download code for the outfit, which you can then download via PSN. Voila! Free, fresh duds for everyone’s favorite grumpy royal. It might look like a hefty process at first, but it’s really not a lot of work for a free outfit.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is a crossover fighting game-slash-RPG featuring some of Final Fantasy’s most iconic heroes and villains. An upcoming live stream will show players what they can expect ahead of launch, and a newly-announced open beta for North America and Europe will give players outside of Japan some hands-on experience with the game before its debut at the end of the month.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT launches exclusively for PlayStation 4 on January 11th, 2018 in Japan, then on January 30th in the U.S. and Europe.

Source: GameSpot