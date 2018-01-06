Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Pre-Launch Livestream Set for January 10th

Square Enix has announced an official pre-launch live stream program ahead of the January 11th Japanese release of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. The stream will feature developers and voice actors from both English and Japanese versions of the game, as well as giving fans a closer look at how the latest edition of Dissidia plays. The company has already released a live stream link for players to bookmark before the stream goes live on the 10th.

The stream will be available to watch on both YouTube and the NicoNico Live service in Japan. Everything goes live at 8pm JST (about 6am Eastern for U.S. viewers) with host Baron Yamazaki, a popular voice actor in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the guests who have been announced for the stream are voice actors Arthur Lounsbery and Shunsuke Takeuchi, as well as producer Ichiro Hazama and director Takeo Kujiraoka. It’s likely that players will see more game play and receive some helpful information on how to play each character on the roster, which tops nearly 30 at this point. This weekend’s Japanese open beta features the Warrior of Light, Squall Leonheart, Zidane Tribal, Cloud, Cecil Harvey, Jecht, and Noctis, the hero of Final Fantasy XV. With any luck, we’ll also receive some behind-the-scenes looks at development, but it’s more likely that players will receive tutorials on how to use the game’s different specials and summons.

While the game debuts a little earlier for Japanese players, U.S.-based Final Fantasy fans can still get on the action via an open beta that kicks off on January 12th. It will run until the 21st, nine days before the game releases to North American audiences.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on January 11th for Japanese audiences, and on January 30th for North America and Europe.

Source: Siliconera