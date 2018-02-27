Save $20 on the ‘Dissidia Final Fantasy NT’ Steelbook Brawler Edition Today Only

Today only – February 27th – you can get the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Steelbook Brawler Edition on Amazon for only $39.99. The game was released less than a month ago, so this $20 discount is a golden opportunity to grab it. You can do that right here until the clock strikes midnight or they run out of games – whichever comes first.

Apparently, the Steelbook Edition comes with one of three special edition cases as well as three alternate art cards for the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game. You can see the game in action via the launch trailer above. Below you’ll find the official description:

“Combining seamless gameplay, FINAL FANTASY characters and breathtaking worlds from the past 30 years of the franchise, DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT welcomes all gamers to the online battle arena with its renowned bravery combat system.”

“DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT allows you to choose from over 20 legendary FINAL FANTASY characters and battle in a 3-versus-3 arena. Call forth familiar summons like Ifrit, Shiva and Odin to dominate the opposing side. This is not your average fighter – this is your fantasy, your fight.”

FINAL FANTASY, everything you could ever want – Over twenty playable FINAL FANTASY legends to play. Over ten iconic battle arenas. And legendary summons.

Welcome warrior, there’s a mode for all – A mode for every player, whether it’s competitive online matches, custom lobbies for friends only, offline matches versus AI, or training to learn and refine combat techniques.

The more you fight, the more you gain – After each battle, the player will receive experience points and Gil. With that, players can gain new skills and freely customize their character.

Only the brave survive – The bravery combat system allows a much deeper and more methodical approach to the fighting game genre, separating luck from skill. The way to win is to garner bravery points before unleashing critical HP attacks against your opponent.

