Latest Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Update Includes Two New Functions

A new update for DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT has been released, and it adds a few new functions to the game that make it that much more fun to play. Officially recognized as update versions 1.04 and 1.05, the new additions are available alongside a few bug fixes and general post-release tidying efforts. The spectator functionality will allow a combined 24 participants in any given match as competitors and spectators (which means roughly 6 actual participants and up to 18 spectators). Check out the full patch notes below.

Version 1.05 – Various bug fixes. Version 1.04 – Added Spectator functionality to Custom Matches.

– Added ability to copy EX Skill Sets between characters during customization.

– Improved stability. Spectator Functionality Added Added Spectator functionality to Custom Matches. By entering the battle as a spectator, you can watch the match from the player’s point of view, as well as switch between viewpoints. The total number of combined fighters and spectators per battle is 24. EX Skill Set Copy Functionality Added During character customization, you can copy entire EX Skill Sets from one character to any other character.

The game released last month to the masses, two years after it first released in arcades in Japan. Dissidia is one of many recent crossover fighting games that uses the 3 on 3 format, and includes a roster of characters from throughout the franchise’s long history, like Cloud and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII. Here’s a little more about what players can expect when they pick up the game, which has planned DLC updates later on this year:

FINAL FANTASY, everything you could ever want Over twenty playable FINAL FANTASY legends to play. Over ten iconic battle arenas. And legendary summons.

Welcome warrior, there’s a mode for all A mode for every player, whether it’s competitive online matches, custom lobbies for friends only, offline matches versus AI, or training to learn and refine combat techniques.

The more you fight, the more you gain After each battle, the player will receive experience points and Gil. With that, players can gain new skills and freely customize their character.

Only the brave survive The bravery combat system allows a much deeper and more methodical approach to the fighting game genre, separating luck from skill. The way to win is to garner bravery points before unleashing critical HP attacks against your opponent.

DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.