Divinity: Original Sin 2 Players Have At Least “One Big Surprise” Waiting For Them

For those enjoying Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin 2, there’s are a few surprises lined up for the future including “one big” one. The fantasy RPG has only recently released but it’s already had one huge patch and over 700 mods on PC, which makes this fantastic game even better with the additional support. With its growing success, show should the base game grow as well – at least according to Studio Founder Swen Vincke.

Larian Studios invited a variety of well-known modders from the first game to visit the team at the studio to work together in the hopes of crafting even better in-game modifications for the sequel.

“What I really hope is that we’re going to see adventures appear. Somebody made the Noisy Crypt, that was one of the guys that came here, he made a 40-minute adventure. I hope we’re going to see more and more of those come up because I really want adventures that we can play in co-op where I actually don’t know what the story is. That would please me tremendously. But again there’s already loads of really cool stuff in there. We have a couple of things that are in the works but we’ll only announce them when we’re ready. There’s stuff coming, for sure.”

When asked about the future of the franchise, Vincke had this to say:

“[Laughs] We have a couple of surprises planned,” replies Vincke. “But we’re going to work on the patch just now, then we’re going to work in silence for a little bit so that we can get our shit together and then… yeah, I’m pretty sure there will be at least one big surprise in there.”

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is available now for PC. For more on modding, Larian Studios provided a helpful tutorial for first timers:

(via PC Gamer)