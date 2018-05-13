Divinity: Original Sin II Coming to Xbox One Next Week Via Game Preview

Larian Studios‘ critically-acclaimed role-playing game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, is coming to Xbox One next week via Xbox Game Preview.

The news first slipped out by Microsoft who, in a post on Xbox Wire, revealed the title in the form of its Definitive Edition would be joining Xbox’s Early Access program on May 16, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Microsoft, leaking what was probably an imminent announcement, quickly removed the listing from the article. However, Windows Central has since reached out to Larian studios, who confirmed that the game is indeed Xbox One bound next week.

Further, the studio revealed that more information, including a price-point, will be revealed tomorrow, May 14th, alongside an official console trailer.

Larian Studios had previously revealed that the console versions of the game – PS4 and Xbox One – would be coming this August, but now thanks to Game Preview, Xbox One users will get first access to the title.

A sequel to 2014’s Divinity: Original Sin, Divinity Original Sin II released last September via PC. Upon launch, it was universally critically acclaimed, currently sitting at a very impressive 93 on Metacritic. It is widely considered not only the best RPG of last year and one of the best titles as well, but one of the best RPGs of all-time.

Divinity: Original Sin II is available on PC, priced at $44.99 USD. Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart.

Who will you be?

A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are.

It’s time for a new Divinity!

Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory.

Ascend as the god that Rivellon so desperately needs.

Explore the vast and layered world of Rivellon alone or in a party of up to 4 players in drop-in/drop-out cooperative play. Go anywhere, unleash your imagination, and explore endless ways to interact with the world. Beyond Rivellon, there’s more to explore in the brand-new PvP and Game Master modes.

Choose your race and origin. Choose from 6 unique origin characters with their own backgrounds and quests, or create your own as a Human, Lizard, Elf, Dwarf, or Undead. All choices have consequences.