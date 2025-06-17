Dragon Delves Preview: A Dungeon for Every Kind of Dragon

When Wizards of the Coast first shared their plans for Dragon Delves, it was clear they hoped to give fans a little something different. The anthology is the first of its kind, bringing together a series of mini-adventure one-shots to explore the lore of each type of dragon in Dungeons & Dragons. I am thrilled to have gotten the opportunity to take an early look at the anthology, delving into its pages to offer up a preview of what you’re going to find inside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If I had to sum up Dragon Delves in a single word, it’d be “variety.” The anthology lives up to the promise of fitting each adventure to the specific dragon it explores. Each section opens up with a few pages showcasing artwork of that type of dragon over the years, from concept art to Magic: The Gathering crossover cards. I’ll admit I did expect a bit more written history on each dragon in this section, but it’s nevertheless interesting to see the artistic evolution over the years. Given that the book draws upon existing lore, it makes sense not to rehash information available in other prior books on dragons.

Dragon Delves features a unique art style for each type of dragon

Following several pages of artistic history for each dragon, we jump right into that dragon’s adventure. One of the things I most enjoyed about Dragon Delves is that each adventure has a different art style to fit its theme and starring dragon type. The attention to detail here is phenomenal, with everything from character portraits to the included maps fitting into a theme that makes each adventure feel unique as you read it.

Lest you think each dragon-centered adventure will be a traditional delve into a dragon’s lair, that’s not the case. Rather, Dragon Delves captures the variety of what dragons can do and be. Sometimes, the players will fight the dragon, but other times, they’ll wind up helping them. Each one-shot offers something different, a unique way of engaging with each type of dragon that fits its lore. Players will uncover mysterious curses, solve lighthearted fairy-tale mysteries, and tackle cults within the pages of this tome. Many adventures offer unique mechanics that bring the players further into the story in unexpected ways, as well.

As you page through Dragon Delves, each new adventure steadily increases the recommended character level, bringing players from Level 1 in the first adventure through to a climactic Level 12 story. In this way, a group could theoretically play through each adventure with the same characters, leveling them up over time. Threading the stories together could be an interesting challenge for a DM, given how different the flavor and tone of each adventure is. It may take some creativity to explain how a party goes from a lighthearted fairy-tale romp to a grimdark one, but you could certainly make it happen.

Dragon Delves is undeniably a book aimed towards the DM. The information here is largely geared towards running each one-shot adventure, so players will want to steer clear of delving too deep unless they want to wind up their party’s new DM. Each one-shot starts with a handy one-page guide that covers key plot points and what DMs should do to prep the adventure. There’s a handy list of which monsters to bookmark in the Monster Manual, along with a quick-reference chart of key NPC details.

The alternate art cover for Dragon Delves

As someone who’s been a player more often than DM, I found this to be an incredibly helpful addition that makes taking the reins of an adventure feel less overwhelming. I immediately want to take my party through the Baker’s Doesn’t adventure for level 2 characters. I think this book would be a solid way for a new DM to get some experience with a one-shot or two before committing to a full campaign, but seasoned DMs will likely appreciate the way it makes their work a bit easier, too.

In all, Dragon Delves is a lavishly illustrated book that would be a welcome addition to a collector’s shelves. Just flipping through to explore the various images of dragons is a treat, and the cornucopia of different one-shots is an exciting bonus. If you’re looking for a deep dive into dragon lore, prior texts like The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons will serve you better. But if you want to dig in and get to know the dragons by running adventures with them, Dragon Delves will most certainly deliver.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragon Delves: An Adventure Anthology comes out on July 8th, 2025. Physical, digital, and bundle editions are available for pre-order now via the D&D Beyond marketplace.