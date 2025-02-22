Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Cover Art for New Dragon Delves Anthology

2025 marks the first year that Dungeons & Dragons has joined the fun at Magic Con Chicago, and they’re making the most of it. Along with a live play performance featuring Baldur’s Gate 3 favorites, the Dungeons & Dragons team also revealed the art for one of the new books set to release this year. Like the 2025 Monster Manual, the Dragon Delves anthology will feature both a standard and alternate cover, and Wizards of the Coast unveiled both during Magic Con. For the rest of us, they soon shared the images to social media where fans can get a first look at the cover art for this brand-new type of Dungeons & Dragons book.

Dragon Delves is one of many experiments on the 2025 roadmap for Dungeons & Dragons. The book will be a new type of collection compared with what fans expect, bringing together monster information and adventure suggestions into one massive anthology. The new book is set to release on July 8th and will be the first new entry in the franchise following the completion of the core rulebooks for the 2024 update. Comicbook.com previously showed off a few of the illustrations from inside the book following a press event with Wizards of the Coast, but now, the front cover art has arrived.

Just revealed at #MCChicago! The covers for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons anthology book, Dragon Delves!



Main cover by Greg Staples and alt cover by Justine Jones.

The image on the left will be the standard cover, illustrated by Greg Staples. On the right is the alternate cover art from illustrator Justine Jones. Wizards of the Coast still hasn’t shared pricing details for either edition, and we don’t know just how lengthy this massive anthology might wind up being, either.

Everything We Know About the Dungeons & Dragons Dragon Delves Adventure Anthology So Far

Because the Dragon Delves anthology is a new format, fans are a little unsure what to make of the project. While the fine details about price and length are still under wraps, we do know a good bit about the planned content. Dragon Delves will be an anthology-style reference book, centered on the many types of dragons in Dungeons & Dragons. It will feature in-depth information about the 10 primary types of dragons, with artwork for each dragon in a different style to match. The dragons, much like all monsters in the 2024 D&D rules, have been reworked to really showcase what makes them formidable and what differentiates them from one another.

Two dragons as depicted in dragon delves

Along with the detailed information on dragons, Dragon Delves will also bring together information for DMs, with a series of smaller adventures they can string together into a larger campaign. The included adventures will meet a variety of player levels with a range from level 1 to higher-level play at level 12. These will follow a similar style to the adventures found in the newly revised 2024 Dungeon Masters Guide.

With the 2024 Monster Manual out in the wild, it’s likely Wizards of the Coast will start shifting their focus to previewing this new adventure anthology as the next big release for the year. That will likely mean more behind-the-scenes videos and deep-dives into upcoming content, similar to what we saw with the lead up to the Monster Manual.

Are you going to check out the Dragon Delves adventure anthology when it arrives? Let us know in the comments below!