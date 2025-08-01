New D&D and Paizo Collab Brings Pathfinder Adventure to D&D Beyond (And You Can Play It Now)

For many TTRPG fans, Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder are considered rival systems. After all, Paizo’s Pathfinder system originally came out of a desire to stick with an older D&D ruleset. Since then, the paths have diverged even further. But now, the creative teams at Wizards of the Coast and Paizo are coming together to give Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder fans alike something new to look forward to. During Gen Con, Wizards revealed that a 2024 D&D 5e version of the Abomination Vaults adventure from Pathfinder is headed to D&D Beyond.

Abomination Vaults compiles the three adventures from one of the most popular Pathfinder 2e campaigns into one book. In early 2024, Paizo released a 3rd party D&D 5e version of the adventure so D&D fans could enjoy the story without having to learn a new system. Now, Wizards of the Coast and Paizo are making things more official by bringing Abombination Vaults to the D&D Beyond platform. The officially branded D&D Beyond version of Abomination Vaults is available starting August 1st. In other words, you can play it right now!

Abomination vaults cover art courtesy of Paizo

The Abomination Vaults Adventure Path brings together three Pathfinder 2e adventures to create a sprawling campaign. The 5e version on D&D Beyond will bring all three into one place, with additional support from the official D&D site. For fans in search of a new story to uncover, this is a great opportunity to dig into an epic adventure. It is fully integrated with D&D Beyond‘s online features, making it easy for your party to enjoy the classic Pathfinder adventure.

Wizards of the Coast “Excited To Build” Paizo Collaboration

The new cover for Abomination Vaults is branded with both the D&D Beyond 5e and Pathfinder logos, highlighting the collaboration between Paizo and Wizards of the Coast. At Gen Con, ComicBook’s Matthew Aquilar had a chance to ask Justice Ramin Arman, the Managing Game Designer for Dungeons & Dragons, about the surprising new collaboration. And it turns out, Justice is a big Paizo fan.

“I can tell you I’m really excited to work with the folks over at Paizo. You know, I loved Starfinder. I was a big Starfinder fan. I remember being at Gen Con when they were play testing the rules and picking up that book,” Justice said, adding, “we’re really excited to build this collaboration to show that, like, what Dan (Ayoub) said is true, that collaboration brings everyone up.”

image courtesy of paizo

Justice went on to note that bringing different teams together is part of the spirit of Dungeons & Dragons, stating, “And, you know, D&D is a party based game, right, so we’re going to bring some new people to the party and some old friends back as well, and I’m excited to work with them.”

From the sounds of it, this collaboration could be just the first of many as Dungeons & Dragons heads in a new direction under new leadership. Whether Abomination Vaults is the first of many or just a one-off, it’s exciting to see two of the most popular TTRPG systems coming together after years of apparent tension. Hopefully, this means fans could see some exciting new joint projects in the future.

D&D and Pathfinder‘s collaborative 5e Adventure Path, Abomination Vaults, is available now on D&D Beyond. It is available as a Digital version only and costs $49.99.