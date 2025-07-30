Kickstarter for New Jackbox Meets D&D Game Fully Funded in 5 Minutes (And You Can Still Back It)

Jackbox games are popular for a reason. These fast-paced, casual games are perfect for parties. Chances are, most of us have played at least one of the many titles from Jackbox, from Quiplash to Fibbage and beyond. These games are intentionally designed to appeal to a broad audience, so the themes tend to be fairly general. For the Dungeons & Dragons fans among us, a new Kickstarter project wants to bring that same kind of fun to a new, nerdier level.

The new game in question is called DungeonBox. It comes from creator Foxtail Games, a company based in Georgia, USA. Founded in 2017, the company has a focus on casual and party games. This latest project looks to combine the best of Dungeons & Dragons and Jackbox Games party bundles to create a new party-game experience.

In DungeonBox, the game itself is the Dungeon Master, and players join in using their mobile devices, much like playing a Jackbox game. Players type in suggestions for how the party should proceed, then the party votes on the best course of action. The story proceeds from there, letting everyone participate in the action while the game runs the session. It is currently planned as a PC/Mac release, but with the potential to add console versions down the line.

Clearly, the idea of a low-key Dungeons & Dragons that’s more of a party game resonates with people. The Kickstarter project went live on July 23rd and hit its full funding goal in just 5 minutes. Now, with nearly a month to go in the campaign, Foxtail Games is setting its sights on exciting stretch goals.

DungeonBox Stretch Goals & Kickstarter Backer Rewards

Since hitting full funding, DungeonBox has already achieved a few stretch goals. The game will now feature character animations for selected avatars as well as a second campaign adventure, The Hobgoblin Heist. It will also have a Tavern Upgrade feature. Most recently, the Kickstarter goal for Character Customization was smashed. That means players will be able to customize their in-game avatars with skin tones, clothing, and costumes.

After hitting its initial stretch goals, Foxtail issued some new stretch goals. If the game reaches $150,000 in Kickstarter funds, Enemy Animations will be added. At $175,000 funded, a third campaign adventure DLC will be unlocked, as well. As of this writing, it looks like we’re due for a new update, as the current pledge is $203,753. So, it looks like all current stretch goals have been achieved. Foxtail Games may well have more extras in mind, so it’s possible we’ll see new stretch goals soon.

Image courtesy of Foxtail Games

Those who back the project will unlock a variety of rewards depending on their investment. This includes beta access for the Level 1 tier of $25 up through the ability to actually be drawn into the game on a Wanted poster at Level $600. If you’re really keen, you can even design a brand new character for the game for the price of $2,5000. For the full list of backer tiers and included bonuses, you can check out the game’s Kickstarter page.

The campaign for DungeonBox runs through August 20th. You have until then to decide if you’d like to back the project for a chance to get the game early.