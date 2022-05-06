Sword of Symphony Developer Responds to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Similarities

Sword of Symphony is an indie video game that's been in development for the last two years, and the RPG's battle system allows players to use music notes to attack enemies. The game's trailer has received a lot of attention online since its debut, and there's been a significant amount of hype. When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released earlier this month, many of the game's fans pointed out that a fight scene later in the film seems reminiscent of what appears in the game's announcement trailer. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. The scene in question involves a fight between Doctor Strange and one of his variants, in which both fight using music notes.

Developer Stephen Ddungu was asked by Kotaku about the similarities between his game and the film, and for his response to fans that felt Marvel Studios and Disney may have copied his work. After Kotaku's piece was published, Ddungu clarified his take on the whole thing, stating that he's "not saying that they copied me, I'm saying that, given the timing when they added their music scene (explained in the image), I can 'understand' why a lot of people think that." Ddungu's full statement can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and the announcement teaser can be found at the top of this page.

Yes, (for that scene) and I explain in this image (my response to Kotaku’s article).



To be clear, I’m not saying that they copied me, I’m saying that, given the timing when they added their music scene (explained in the image), I can ‘understand’ why a lot of people think that. pic.twitter.com/nivuc5lJIA — Stephen Ddungu (@Stephen_Ddungu) May 17, 2022

As Ddungu notes in his response, the idea of using music to fight is not a new one; there have been a number of media projects that have done similar things. It is possible that the fight between Doctor Strange and his variant was inspired by the game, but it's just as possible that two creators came up with similar ideas. It happens quite frequently, as many creatives will admit. While Ddungu mentions that his announcement was retweeted by a VP of Games at Disney, it's difficult to say how closely connected those parts of the company might be.

Unless Marvel Studios or Disney responds to these similarities, it's impossible to know if Sword of Symphony truly did inspire that scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If this was intentional, hopefully there can be some credit given for the inspiration by the game.

