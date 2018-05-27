Dolmen Continues Development After Missing Kickstarter Goal

The sci-fi RPG Dolmen will continue its development and funding process despite not hitting the established Kickstarter goal.

“SoulsBorne” is a term that’s used often now when describing a game’s features and mechanics, but it’s one that developers Massive Work Studio used themselves in the game’s description. Over on the game’s new home at Crytivo – another crowdfunding platform – a summary of the game shows

“A terrifying new Action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Lovecraftian Cosmic Horror, set in the “SoulsBorne” RPG genre mold. You play as a lone astronaut left stranded on a forgotten planet known as Revion Prime. To survive on this hostile planet, you’ll have to adapt by mastering the game’s layered combat system, scavenge for resource and craft new items and reactors that improve your space suits’ functionality.”

The game’s crowdfunding campaign went live on April 5 with a goal of raising $90,000. Almost two months later, it became clear that the game wouldn’t hit the goal with $42,701 raised by May 8 when the funding ended and the project was deemed unsuccessful. That didn’t stop the Dolmen team though with an update shared through the game’s Kickstarter page confirming that while the goal wasn’t met, the funding would and development of the game would still continue through Crytivo.

A press release that was sent out around the same time confirmed the move to Crytivo while providing more info on the crowdfunding platform and some of the advantages that it brings.

“The team at Massive Work Studio has pulled a few strings and is proud to officially announce that Dolmen is still happening despite missing its initial Kickstarter goal,” the press release said. “Dolmen will continue crowdfunding on Crytivo! The crowdfunding platform, like Kickstarter, offers players the option to back games that interest them most, but with a nice twist; Crytivo does not endorse games that feature exploitative loot boxes, microtransactions or pesky day-one DLC.”

The game’s Crytivo site is now fully up and running with more info on Dolmen. Some of the main features can be seen below, some of which will invoke the SoulsBorne vibe that the game is going for.