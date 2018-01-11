Donald Trump Said He Delivered Fictional Call Of Duty Jets To Norway

We’re not usually the political types on this page, as we prefer to keep the news on the gaming front for you guys and gals. However, president Donald Trump’s latest gaffe was just too funny to be ignored, especially for those that are knowledgeable in the Call of Duty space.

Trump made a speech earlier this morning, noting that several fighter jets were delivered by the United States to Norway. “In November, we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets,” he said, according to the Washington Post. “We have a total of 52 and they’ve delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule.” He made the speech alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, which can be seen in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But a few people questioned this particular sale, if only because the F-52 model hadn’t been seen before. A new prototype, perhaps? Nah. It’s a fictional plane.

We know this because it’s available for use in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, a game that came out back in 2014. In the game, you’re able to take control of the futuristic jet as you blast enemies out of the sky.

It appears to be a simple slip of the tongue, as Lockheed Martin, the company that produces the actual F-35 aircraft (that one’s real), had authorized funding for 40 F-35’s to be delivered, with 10 already being sent off. Three have apparently arrived at the Orland Air Base in November, according to a spokeswoman. (And, no, none of those models are F-52’s.)

You can check out gameplay featuring the F-52 in action below. As you can see, it’s a very effective aerial vehicle, one in which can fire off a massive chaingun to shoot enemies out of the sky, as well as missiles that can lock on with ease. With the game taking place in the near future, it’s unsure if Lockheed has begun work on something of this level. One thing’s clear, though — it’s a bad-ass piece of machinery in the game. Just look at all those enemies go down.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is available now for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.