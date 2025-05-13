Donkey Kong Bananza Is Already on Sale Ahead of its Switch 2 Release

Donkey Kong Bananza for Nintendo Switch 2 can currently be pre-ordered at a discount, courtesy of Costco. The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game won’t release until July 17, more than a month after the Nintendo Switch 2 itself releases on June 5. And when it releases, it will cost $70. This is how much it also currently costs to pre-order, unless you have a Costco membership. If you have a Costco membership you can currently pre-order the game from Costco for just $62.99.

It is currently unclear if this is a permanent offer or a limited time offer that could expire at any second. There are a couple things to note though. First is that shipping is free, which is a nice extra perk. Second, this is indeed — as the photo suggests — for a physical copy of the game not a digital code. Sometime retailers advertise digital codes as if it they are physical copies, but they aren’t. Lastly, you will be charged immediately upon purchase, not when the item ships or arrives.

As you would expect, Nintendo fans are appreciative of the deal. With Nintendo charging up to $80 for Nintendo Switch 2 games following a generational price increase, fans are happy to save money when they can.

“This is why I was never too worried about the price increase,” writes one Nintendo fan over on Reddit. “It does suck for sure but there’s always cheaper ways to get games, even on launch.”

Donkey Kong Bananza is set to release worldwide, via the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only, on July 17. The 3D platformer is set to be the first major Donkey Kong game since 2014’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and the first 3D platformer since 1999’s Donkey Kong 64.

“Get ready for Donkey Kong Bananza, a brand-new 3D platforming action adventure — available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2,” reads an official description of the game. “Crash, bash, and climb through nearly everything in DK’s path and tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more that is demolished with powerful punches, the more areas open up to discover. Break on through this adventure full of mayhem, surprises and bananas when Donkey Kong Bananza crashes onto Nintendo Switch 2.”