Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Hit With Immediate Sale

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has only just today released on Nintendo Switch, but it’s already on sale at one retailer. Generally speaking, it’s rare for Nintendo games to ever get hit with discounts even months after their initial launch. Unlike other publishers, Nintendo will continue to charge $60 (or $70) for its biggest Switch games nearly a decade after arrival. Fortunately, for those looking to get ahold of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, a slight discount on the Switch title can now be taken advantage of.

At the time of this writing, the newest Donkey Kong game can be snatched up on Woot for the price of $49.99. While this deal isn’t a massive one, it has still brought the value of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD down by 17%, which essentially never happens to any game on the first day of its launch. This sale is set to last for the better part of the next three weeks, but will expire if Woot runs out of inventory prior to that time.

What makes this deal that much better is that Woot is a company that is owned by Amazon. As such, if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free shipping on your purchase. The only downside is that shipping through Woot tends to take a bit longer than Amazon, which means that your order wouldn’t arrive until late January or early February. Still, if you’re content with waiting just a bit, it’s still a great way to save some money.

To learn more about Donkey Kong Country Returns HD to see if it might be for you, you can find the official description and launch trailer below. You can also read our own official review of the game right here.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

“Help DK and Diddy Kong recover their precious banana hoard from the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe in this visually enhanced version of the Wii game. Stomp enemies, blast through barrels, and ride rockets, minecarts, and even Rambi the Rhino in 80 levels across nine worlds, including the additional levels from the Nintendo 3DS version. You can even join up with a buddy for two-player local co-op!”