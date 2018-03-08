Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Will Be Full Price On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is getting ready for a pretty fun summer, as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will lead the charge once May rolls around. But for those expecting the formerly released Wii U game to come around at a lower price than most Switch fare, we’ve got some bad news.

According to the game’s official product page, Tropical Freeze will be $59.99 when it ships, and it will be available in both digital and physical form, depending on your preference.

Now, the original Tropical Freeze, when it came out for the Wii U, sold for $49.99, so some might see this price boost as a bit disappointing. However, keep in mind that most Switch games sell for around this price at retail.

For instance, when Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped last year, many were expecting it to be available for a lower price, since it previously released on the Wii U as well. However, Nintendo priced it at $59.99, and the only extras it included was the previously released downloadable content, which introduced Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing goods into the mix.

Nintendo didn’t explain why the game would be so high-priced, but, again, it fits into its business sense. Plus, it does feature a new inclusion with Funky Kong, who will be part of a new mode that’s sure to be helpful for beginners, as he can easily make his way over spikes as well as hover in the air, something that can be quite useful when it comes to getting across large gaps.

Some may consider this a no-sale, wondering why the game isn’t available at a lower price. But, again, this is the Nintendo standard, as most of the company’s titles, save for Snipperclips, still sell within the $59.99 region. In fact, oddly enough, a lot of Wii U games are still up there in price as well, even though Tropical Freeze is much lower on that system.

It all depends on how much you need to get your platforming fix on. Tropical Freeze still looks like a lot of fun, and, again, should be an ideal game to get through the summer with, but it won’t be everyone’s speed, especially at that high a price.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze releases on May 4 for Nintendo Switch. The Wii U version, sans Funky Kong, is available now.