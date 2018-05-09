Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Already Selling Well On Nintendo Switch

It looks like it didn’t take long for Donkey Kong and company to take over the world yet again.

Based on an early sales report from Media Create (as posted by Resetera), Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for the Nintendo Switch is already going, ahem, bananas when it comes to sales. The Switch version managed to clear out nearly 100,000 copies in its first few days of release in Japan alone. And although other worldwide sales numbers haven’t been reported just yet, they’re likely to be pretty high up too.

While it’s likely we won’t see how it sells long-term for a few more weeks, it’s already at a pace where it’s dominating over the 2014 Wii U release. During the same time frame of its release, Tropical Freeze only sold about 35,000 copies. That means the Switch version is beating it out by 140 percent thus far with its release — and it’s likely to get better as time goes on.

This isn’t a strange new trend when it comes to Wii U games being ported over to the Nintendo Switch. The Bayonetta two-pack that released earlier this year managed to outsell the Wii U version’s lifetime sales within a matter of weeks; and we already know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an abundant success, clearing out five million copies and still landing near the top of the sales charts.

Now the big question here is how Tropical Freeze will perform in the long-term. Buzz behind the game is at a fever pitch thus far, based on solid reviews (including ours) and fan feedback. But it’s got a ways to go until it catches up with some of the other best sellers in the series like the original Donkey Kong Country for SNES (which sold three million copies) and Donkey Kong Country Returns (which sold just under a million). Keep in mind too these are just numbers for Japan. The overall worldwide sales mark is expected to be much higher.

As the summer rolls on, Nintendo is likely to continue promoting Tropical Freeze so sales continue moving forward. And its sales trend could also open the door for future Wii U-to-Switch ports to come, like Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE and, fingers crossed, a port of Star Fox Zero with control options. Yes I still want that.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is available now for Nintendo Switch as well as the Wii U.