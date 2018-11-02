This ‘Doom 2’ Total Chaos Mod Brings Pure Horror to the Game

Doom 2 is already an incredible experience but this total horror conversion ‘Total Chaos’ takes to a whole new level.

According to the mod’s creator,

Total Chaos is a total conversion mod for Doom 2 that runs on the GZDoom source port. The mod is a survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis. The island was once run by a community of coal miners which one day suddenly disappeared, leaving behind the abandoned concrete jungle to waste away. Something, clearly, has gone very wrong with this place. Upon your arrival at Fort Oasis, you receive a strange radio transmission. Someone wants to he found.”

Total Chaos officially released on Halloween – which is perfect – and has been in process for quite some time. Its first alpha began back in November of 2016, and for there the rush towards completion was on.

For those that already downloaded the Total Chaos mod, there was also a recently released hotfix patch that deployed that fixed the inventory duplication issue so now it works even better than on launch day.

You can download the mod yourself right here on Moddb, as well as check out previous progress made that lead to its completion.

For more on the 1994 classic:

“This time, the entire forces of the netherworld have overrun Earth. To save her, you must descend into the stygian depths of Hell itself!”

Battle mightier, nastier, deadlier demons and monsters. Use more powerful weapons. Survive more mind-blowing explosions and more of the bloodiest, fiercest, most awesome blastfest ever!

Play DOOM II solo, with two people over a modem, or with up to four players over a LAN (supporting IPX protocol). No matter which way you choose, get ready for adrenaline-pumping, action-packed excitement that’s sure to give your heart a real workout.

