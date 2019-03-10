New ‘DOOM’ Movie First Look, Title And Synopsis Revealed

Our first look at Universal Picture’s upcoming direct-to-video DOOM movie is here, courtesy of some new and official images. Further, word of the the movie’s title has surfaced alongside a story synopsis.

According to Dread Central, Universal Picture’s DOOM movie will be titled DOOM: Annihilation, and follow a group of space marines responding to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“DOOM: Annihilation follows a group of space marines as they respond to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon, only to discover it’s been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth,” reads an official story synopsis.

The “space marines” mentioned in the synopsis have been confirmed to be UAC marines, or in other words, the team from the video game franchise.

On top of a title and story synopsis, three official images from the movie — again, courtesy of Dread Central — have been revealed. You can check them all out, below:

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when exactly the movie will release, but we do know it will be sometime later this year during the fall season.

For those that don’t know: DOOM: Annihilation is written and directed by Tony Giglio, executive produced by Lorzeno Di Bonaventura and John Wells, and produced by Jeffery Beach, Phillip Roth, and Ogden Gavanski. Meanwhile, the cast features the likes of Amy Manson, Dominic Mafham, Nina Bergman, and Luke Allen-Gale.

Are you interested in seeing DOOM: Annihilation?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!