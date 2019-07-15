DOOM: Annihilation Movie Release Date Revealed

The new DOOM movie from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release on October 1, according to the movie’s official Twitter account. Further, an “exclusive” new clip of the movie will be shared next week. Meanwhile, pre-orders on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital are now open. For those that don’t know: the new movie adaptation of the iconic video game series is a straight-to-video joint, meaning there will be no theater release.

“Based on the popular original video game, DOOM: Annihilation is an explosive, terrifying thrill ride,” reads an official synopsis of the movie. “On the darkest moon of Mars, scientists have found an ancient portal which allows teleportation throughout the universe. Considered to be mankind’s greatest discovery, it’s actually a gateway from hell, unleashing a swarm of demons looking to steal the souls of everyone who gets in their way. It’s up to Lieutenant Joan Dark and an elite unit of Marines to destroy an ever-growing horde of bloodsucking and soul-stealing beasts and prevent them from taking over planet earth.”

You’re gonna want to own Doom: Annihilation on October 1st. Stay tuned for an exclusive clip next week #DoomMovie Pre-order it on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital now: https://t.co/dHjASkxXv7 🔥💀 pic.twitter.com/DUAc3q051H — Doom Movie (@DoomMovie) July 15, 2019

Unfortunately, a new trailer did not accompany today’s release date announcement, so if you want to see what the film looks like, you’re just going to have to settle for the trailer above, which is from earlier in the year. And, as you can see, the DOOM faithful aren’t very excited for the movie. The dislike to like ratio is terrible, and the movie has been on the receiving end of a ton of backlash, so much the official video game series distanced itself from the project back in March.

We’re not involved with the movie. https://t.co/Du3wHSHk44 — DOOM (@DOOM) March 11, 2019

DOOM: Annihilation will be available worldwide on October 1, almost two months before the new video game, DOOM: Eternal, releases onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Unlike the movie, it looks great. For more news, media, and information on it, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.